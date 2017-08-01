We’ve always been strong supporters of our military and first-responder personnel, so this partnership is dear to our hearts

After decades as separate businesses, two partners – one a 37-year insurance agency and the other a 24-year financial specialist – decided to join forces to create a one-stop-shop for all insurance, financial, and retirement needs. In doing so, they also found a way to give back to the communities they serve, as part of the national charitable movement called “Agents of Change.” Your World Insurance Services will partner with 12 local charitable organizations, focusing on a different charity each month to raise awareness for their needs, and funds for the specific campaign built around them. The goal is to raise at least $500 per month, for each selected organization.

During the month of June, Your World Insurance Services partnered with the “Let’s Can Hunger” Food Drive to raise funds for the Helping Hand Pantry of San Bernardino. With the help of their business partners, customers and friends, Your World Insurance Services collected over 200 pounds of food, raised $100 in donations, and initiated a $5,000 community grant.

“There are over 40,000 children in the city of San Bernardino alone who are in danger of going to bed hungry every night; and San Bernardino has the second highest rate of poverty of any city in America,” said Paul Dickau, Executive Director for the Helping Hands Pantry.

Stacy Boyle, one of the partners in Your World Insurance Services, embraced the idea of a monthly Community Cause Campaign. “Our community is filled with helpful, giving people. Yet, sometimes it’s difficult to keep track of all possible avenues for charitable work. I decided that our agency could be a perfect vehicle to get the word out to the community, and make people aware of how easy it is to get involved and give-back,” she stated.

During the month of July, Your World Insurance Services partners with the Redlands Police Officers Foundation (RPOF). Since 1970, the RPOF has supported the community through volunteerism and donations. As law enforcement officers, they are committed to protecting the community and providing a safe environment that enhances quality of life for all. Their members strive to make a positive impact in the community and continue a long tradition of giving back. “We’ve always been strong supporters of our military and first-responder personnel, so this partnership is dear to our hearts,” said Ivan Wenzel, Stacy Boyle’s business partner on the financial services side.

In August, Your World Insurance Services will support the “Back 2 School Jam” campaign, with Micah House, an educational after-school program for children and youth from 1st through 12th grades. Established in 2001, Micah House seeks to help overcome the tremendous challenges faced by kids in under-resourced neighborhoods. Hoping to bridge the gap between school and home, they provide homework assistance, tutoring, literacy education, and character-building activities.

Readers who would like to support the Back 2 School Jam can drop-off donations of backpacks and school supplies at the agency address: 410 Alabama St. #106, Redlands CA 92373, or call 909-793-3243.

To read about other charitable partners of Your World Insurance Services, and to support the Community Cause Campaign through recommendations to the agency or direct donations, please visit http://yourworldinsuranceservices.com/community.

For more information about “Agents of Change,” the Community Cause Program, or to reach Stacy Boyle directly, call 909-793-3243 or email Stacy.Boyle(at)ywisGoodHands.com