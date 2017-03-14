Lakeside Academy has helped many young boys in our community come to realize the importance of their choices in life, and improving literacy and reading comprehension is a critical part of this program

Duncan Insurance Agency, a southwestern Michigan company offering asset protection services and financial planning assistance to communities throughout the Portage area, is embarking on a charity drive to help raise funds that will be used to purchase library books for at-risk boys enrolled in the Lakeside Academy.

Lakeside Academy is a Sequel Youth and Family Services program committed to improving outcomes for troubled teen boys in the region by instructing attendees on how to redirect negative and confrontational behavior. Lakeside is currently seeking an expansion of the campus library to provide attendees with a larger selection of books for both educational and recreational reading.

“Lakeside Academy has helped many young boys in our community come to realize the importance of their choices in life, and improving literacy and reading comprehension is a critical part of this program,” says Jeff Duncan, owner and chief executive of the Duncan Insurance Agency.

To help raise support and generate donations for the expansion of the Lakeside Academy library, Duncan and his team are enlisting assistance from local families and community leaders over email and social media channels. Further efforts to gather support will include a full length story on the charity event slated for release in the new edition of the Duncan Insurance Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://www.jduncanagency.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_39.

A number of charitable causes and nonprofit organizations headquartered in southwestern Michigan have received support from the Duncan Insurance Agency over the last year. As affiliates of the “Agents of Change” nationwide charity support network, Duncan and his team plan to work with new regional charities on a bimonthly basis.

All those interested in learning more about the charity event to support the Lakeside Academy library expansion, and those who want to be part of the effort, are invited to take action by visiting the following page: http://www.jduncanagency.com/Lets-Prepare-Children-For-A-Positive-Future_14_community_cause. Additional information on previous charity events hosted by the Duncan Insurance team are provided on the firm’s Community Causes page: http://www.jduncanagency.com/community-cause.

