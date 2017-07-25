Zero K's new cooling wipe. We have received such positive feedback on the new wipe that we think Zero K will be a must have for everyone’s gym bag, purse, or pocket

Zero K Marketing LLC., a company that develops cooling wipes to help combat unwanted and uncomfortable sweating, announced the launch of its redesigned wipes, timed to help customers stay cool during the hot summer months. The updated product features a 98% naturally derived formula that is scientifically designed to produce an enhanced cooling effect and cleanse the skin. It also has a refreshing, mild peppermint scent that fades as it cools and is hypoallergenic and paraben free.

The new cooling wipes result from a year and a half development effort to enhance the product following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2014. The Company focused on consumer feedback and, after extensive testing, diligently worked to bring the best possible product to market. Zero K is targeting people who exercise and are in need of a post-workout cooling solution or when on the go.

“We are extremely excited to release the new iteration of Zero K. Since coming up with the idea 4 years ago, we have been focused on creating a product that can help people feel cool and stay cool regardless of where they are or with whom they are interacting. We have received such positive feedback on the new wipe that we think Zero K will be a must have for everyone’s gym bag, purse, or pocket”, said CEO and founder Jacob Meier.

In 2013, Zero K Marketing LLC. was created by its two co-founders during a return trip from a summer vacation together. On a bus ride without air-conditioning they realized there had to be a better way to cool down on the go and wipe away unwanted sweat. The company’s product is sleek, easy to carry, and essential for after working out, during those nervy business meetings, in social settings, or when out and about.

Zero K’s cooling wipes can be found at boutique fitness studios across the country and are sold via the company’s website at http://www.zerokwipes.com.