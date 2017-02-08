All Star Pain Management & Regenerative Medicine 443-808-1808 Dr. Zed offers comprehensive pain treatments including both medication management and interventional procedures!

All Star Pain Management is now seeing new patients with Dr. Zvezdomir Zamfirov, who is a Board Certified physiatrist. Patients are treated with individualized care with over 25 therapies available. Call 443-808-1808 for more information and scheduling.

Dr. Zamfirov is affectionately known as "Dr. Zed", and is highly regarded in the community. Along with offering medication management and state-of-the-art interventional procedures, Dr. Zed also provides regenerative medicine therapies. This includes stem cell procedures for all types of arthritis and overuse conditions.

Interventional procedures offered include the latest innovations such as radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulator implants, occipital blocks and several types of epidural injections. The procedures are often able to provide long term relief and significantly diminish the need for opioid medications.

Patients are being seen at two offices, including Glen Burnie, MD and a pain clinic in Annapolis as well. Most insurance is accepted, while the regenerative medicine procedures are an out of pocket expense. The stem cell procedures have been exceptional at helping patients avoid the need for potentially risky surgery.

For the top pain management in Maryland and the Greater DC area, visit http://allstarpainmanagement.com and call 443-808-1808 today.