Hitachi Solutions America Celebrates Retail Success

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to announce it is ending the year with great strength in the retail industry, including an increased retail customer base and retail webinar series. This sets the stage for Hitachi Solutions America to be a leading software provider in the industry.

“Retail is an important industry for us, and we are proud that the technology we provide helps support our customers’ business vision,” said Michael Strand, Senior Vice President at Hitachi Solutions America. “We are committed to providing expert services for our retail customers as we continue to drive innovation with new solutions tailored to customer needs and evolving industry trends.”

The Hitachi Solutions Industry Cloud for Retail is powered by the Microsoft Cloud and designed with the retail industry in mind. Part of this is early adoption of Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s new intelligent business applications across CRM and ERP. Dynamics 365 drives value for your customers and employees, enabling your business to more effectively compete in an ever-changing digital economy.

Retailers benefit from the following features:



Powerful Merchandising: Maintain multiple categories and products under a single category tree, complete with product variants, specifications, pricing, discounts, coupons, and cross-sell and up-sell capabilities across channels.

Omni-Channel Management: Gain full visibility and control across all channels by providing a universal shopping experience for customers in brick and mortar stores, online ecommerce sites, mobile devices, and social channels.

Global Reach and Scalability: Adapt quickly to changing purchasing trends and merchandising requirements as your business grows and adds distribution centers. Multi-language and multi-currency support enables operations across geographies and locations.

Customer Award Management: Personalize awards rules and tiers to include points per dollar spent and create rewards based on purchasing habits.

Promotions Management: Define point redemption rules to fit your program goals, including ranges for dollar spending limits, quantities, start and end dates, participating channels, and discount rules that will be applied to orders.

Rich Customer Profiling: Track customer buying patterns, communications with your brand, service history, and complaint management in one central location that displays loyalty balances and enrollment information, awards, and preferences.

The team at Hitachi Solutions America has cinched some big-name deals in the retail industry recently. Sport Dimension, a manufacturer of water sports related products with roots dating back to the early 1970s, is now live on Dynamics AX. Sport Dimension needed a powerful ERP solution to manage its wide customer base and financial reporting processes. With Dynamics AX and Hitachi Solutions America, Sport Dimension can take advantage of multi-company functionality and powerful financial reporting processes that allow a means to analyze data at both the office and national corporate level.

Following the Ignify acquisition last year, Hitachi Solutions America has strengthened its retail solutions and increased its dedicated resources. Ignify was a recognized leader in the retail industry, and the strong retail foundation laid by Ignify has continued to grow with Hitachi Solutions America. Vertical-specific software solutions designed to increase revenue, improve customer service, and deliver omni-channel capabilities are key components of the Hitachi Solutions Industry Cloud for Retail.

Hitachi Solutions America is hosting a retail webinar series designed to showcase the solutions available in the Hitachi Solutions Industry Cloud for Retail and how they increase sales and service excellence. Click the links below to register now.

December 14th Webinar: Retail Merchandising and the POS: How to Increase Sales with These Can’t Miss Takeaways (Click to View the Webinar Recording)

January 11th Webinar: POS for Quick Service Restaurants: The Most Important Features for Service Excellence

February 15th Webinar: Unified Commerce: How Seamless POS and Ecommerce Integration Deliver Omni-channel Success

Hitachi Solutions America is also gearing up for Retail's BIG Show: National Retail Federation's flagship event held annually in New York City. The three-day event offers unparalleled education, collegial networking, and an enormous EXPO Hall full of technologies and solutions. Even after more than a century - 106 years to be exact - Retail's BIG Show is still the only place where you can see and experience all things retail.

