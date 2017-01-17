National Vehicle We have always taken pride in the fact that we help our customers sell their vehicles in the most straight-forward, profitable way possible.

National Vehicle, the industry leader in connecting sellers and buyers of all kinds of vehicles, has today announced that it is introducing three new packages that help take the guesswork out of privately selling a vehicle. In business since 1999, National Vehicle is leveraging its strong reputation and expertise in the industry to offer its customers additional tools to sell their vehicles. The packages – VIP Exclusive, VIP Plus, and VIP Premium – are available to customers beginning today.

National Vehicle, which specializes in facilitating the sales of cars, motorcycles, RVs, boats, trucks, and more, is introducing these new service packages at a time where demand for efficient selling and buying experiences is at an all-time high. Through the rise of online retail as a primary method of purchasing, the company is providing expanded ease-of-use through these new product offerings and improving the overall sales experience.

The three packages include the following benefits to sellers:

VIP Exclusive Package



A 30-day nationally advertised classified listing on eBay motors portal for private sellers, which is the longest uninterrupted duration listing that eBay offers and is currently only available to licensed dealers

‘Make offer’ button on all Exclusive listings that promotes highly-qualified offers from active buyers in real-time

Vehicles will be listed in live auctions to ensure viewership from millions of registered bidders nationwide, increasing the odds of closing a sale

Personalized sales liaison provided to validate offers on seller’s behalf

VIP Plus Package



A 10-day reserve bid eBay motors auction

Enables multi-party bidding to help ensure the seller will receive the highest price possible from the auction

Action-oriented advertising, enabling targeting for potential buyers

2 full weekends of eBay exposure, increasing the likelihood of a sale

Premium placement based on National Vehicle’s eBay seller status

Ability to accept, decline, or counter incoming offers in real-time

Personalized sales liaison provided to validate offers on seller’s behalf

VIP Premium Package



A 21-day live Buy-It-Now auction, which is the longest available on the market

Clearly-listed asking price to assist in driving bids closer to the asking price

Premium placement based on National Vehicle’s eBay seller status

Personalized sales liaison provided to validate offers on seller’s behalf

“At National Vehicle, we have always taken pride in the fact that we help our customers sell their vehicles in the most straight-forward, profitable way possible,” said Kevin Tadlock, Sales Manager at National Vehicle. “These expanded service offerings simply add to the already-effective selling methods that have made us the industry leader that we are today.”

For more information on these new package deals, please visit http://nationalvehicle.com or call toll-free at 1-800-320-9557.

About National Vehicle

National Vehicle was founded in 1999 in downtown Omaha, Nebraska with the goal of providing an effective way to bring buyers and sellers of vehicles together. Operating as a marketplace that extends far beyond the boundaries of more traditional, local classified newspaper advertising, the company provides access across the world. Listed on the Inc. 5000 and the recipient of the 2015 eBay President’s Award, National Vehicle is a proven leader in the industry.