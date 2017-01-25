APS Joins the BankerAdvice Marketplace

We're proud to join the growing BankerAdvice marketplace and to be recognized for the value we can deliver to financial institutions

APS, a leader in cloud-based workforce management solutions and payroll tax compliance services, announced today that it has completed an agreement with BankerAdvice to offer its solutions to the BankerAdvice marketplace, effective immediately. APS provides unified workforce management solutions--including payroll services, core HR, time and attendance, self-service, ACA reporting and compliance tools, and mobile--to companies in a wide range of industries via a single flexible platform.

After a thorough review, BankerAdvice determined that APS and its solutions effectively address the evolving workforce management needs of financial institutions and the banking community at large. BankerAdvice serves as a trusted resource to financial institutions seeking the best solutions to meet their unique needs--needs that are increasingly better served by innovative online solutions such as those of APS. APS was recently named 2017 Best Software by G2 Crowd for its core HR, payroll, and time tracking solutions over ADP, Paylocity, UltiPro, and BambooHR.

"We're proud to join the growing BankerAdvice marketplace and to be recognized for the value we can deliver to financial institutions," said Stacey Palazzo, Channel Relations Manager for APS. "The banking industry is one of America's oldest industries, and with that kind of longevity often comes a hesitation to explore the 'new'--new technology, new partnerships, even new strategies. Even so, banks and financial services providers are under tremendous pressure to remain innovative, competitive and cost-effective. Our unified workforce management solutions not only help organizations overcome their potential reluctance to embrace the 'new' but we also help them manage talent far more efficiently and reduce costs."

Palazzo added that APS chose BankerAdvice as a non-abrasive means to build rapport and share insights with organizations throughout the financial services sector.

"BankerAdvice is very excited about our relationship with APS. They have a great reputation for customer service," said Bob Roberts, Vice President of Sales at BankerAdvice. "The environment today for financial institutions is more competitive than ever. We look forward to helping banks and credit unions become more efficient by helping them partner with APS for their workforce management needs."

Banks and other financial institutions that use BankerAdvice now have access to comprehensive information about APS, its solutions, pricing and peer reviews.

About APS

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, APS is a national cloud-based HR solution provider and online payroll company committed to delivering value through flexible cloud technology and individualized support. Our cloud-based HR solution provides online payroll services, core HR, time & attendance, self-service, ACA reporting and compliance tools, and mobile in a single platform which can adapt to meet changing needs of companies in a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit http://www.apspayroll.com or call 855-945-7921.

About BankerAdvice

BankerAdvice is a trusted resource for individuals purchasing solutions for financial institutions. We provide detailed research and reviews on thousands of software applications and other financial solutions, and we connect buyers and sellers to enable expedient, informed decision-making. Our team of technology advisors provides free telephone consultations to help buyers build a shortlist of solutions that will meet their needs. For more information, visit http://www.bankeradvice.com.

