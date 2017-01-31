We will, and are, making better products than ever.

VI (pronounced six) Plastics (http://www.vi-plastics.com) is thrilled to officially announce the establishment and certification of its organization as ISO9001:2015. “ISO 9001” is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS) and is based on the plan-do-check-act methodology. It provides a process-oriented approach to documenting and reviewing the structure, responsibilities, and procedures required to achieve effective quality management in an organization.

What does this mean? It means that we have successfully taken the first step towards making VI Plastics, LLC the world’s best medical-grade blow mold plastic manufacturer!

Specific sections of the standard contain information on topics such as:



Requirements for a quality management system, document control, and determination of process interactions

Responsibilities of management

Management of resources, including human resources and an organization’s work environment

Product realization, including the steps from design to delivery

Measurement, analysis, and improvement of the QMS through activities like internal audits and corrective and preventive action

Risk Management, leadership, personal development, customer centric practices, etc.

Creating better products

Lifecycle Biotechnologies, LP acquired the blow mold plastics plant in San Antonio, TX in January 2016. It recognized the hidden potential in the plant and put into motion a tremendous effort to revive production. Since that start, the team behind VI Plastics has worked tirelessly to reach this certification milestone.

Sr. Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs Michelle Stahla-Quintana affirmed, “The Lifecycle brand prides itself on ensuring that customers receive quality products combined with the highest level of service.” She spoke optimistically about the future and progress of the company: “VI Plastics struggled to meet this commitment early on in 2016, but with the processes and emphasis on quality gained from this implementation of ISO9001:2015, we will, and are, making better products than ever.”

The rise of VI Plastics as an industry leader is just beginning! This successful first step included countless improvements to machinery and facility, as well as the addition of Richard Mewherter. Richard was brought on board to fill a knowledge gap, to enable VI Plastics to supplement its manufacturing expertise, and to provide customers with the support they need all the way from concept to market. Having spent the last twenty-five years as an Extrusion Plastics Engineer and Blow Mold Tooling Engineer, Mr. Mewherter brings with him a wealth of plastics industry experience.

We’re happy to share that the next step of VI Plastics’ journey in becoming the world’s best medical-grade blow mold plastic manufacturer is already in the works. We won’t spoil the suspense, but think: NEW products! More details to come. Be sure to follow VI Plastics on LinkedIn for the most up to date details.

The Lifecycle Biotechnology (http://www.lifecyclebio.com) brand also includes Boval BioSolutions (http://www.bovalco.com) and Chata Biosystems (http://www.chatasolutions.com). Follow these companies as well to avoid missing out on exciting breakthroughs and developments.

Questions regarding VI Plastics, ISO9001:2015, or anything related can be directed toward Aaron Schieving at aschieving(at)lifecyclebio(dot)com or Michelle Stahla-Quintana at mstahla(at)lifecyclebio(dot)com.