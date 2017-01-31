We’re setting our sights high for the year ahead; Chacka’s continued investment in people, processes and technology positions the agency for further growth in 2017, including our commitment to promoting expanded offerings in programmatic display.

Chacka Marketing (http://www.chackamarketing.com), a leading digital marketing agency, reported nearly record growth in year-over-year (YoY) revenue in 2016 at the agency’s annual company-wide kick-off meeting in January, which was held to lay the groundwork for continued success in 2017. Through sustained growth of staff and expanding service lines, Chacka expects more robust growth in 2017.

“Chacka Marketing experienced a great deal of success in 2016, bolstered by high-profile industry accolades and the expansion of key service offerings in areas like search and social marketing,” said Janel Laravie, CEO & Founder of Chacka Marketing. “We’re setting our sights high for the year ahead; Chacka’s continued investment in people, processes and technology positions the agency for further growth in 2017, including our commitment to promoting expanded offerings in programmatic display.”

In 2016, Chacka increased and cross-sold new business across service lines, including a 55 percent uptick in search marketing and 35 percent in social media advertising. Thanks to accelerated growth, Chacka also hired nine new employees in 2016. In recognition of the agency’s impressive growth and collaborative workplace culture, Chacka received numerous accolades in 2016, including being named one of Advertising Age’s Best Places to Work, one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and awarded as a Best in Biz Award Gold Winner for Advertising or Marketing Agency of the Year. On top of these honors, Chacka successfully gained increased market recognition as thought leaders in 2016 with articles published in Adweek, Media Post and Internet Retailer.

To help achieve growth goals for 2017, Chacka recently selected Megan Phelan as Director of Programmatic to further develop its programmatic display marketing practice. This key hire aligns with Chacka’s ongoing commitment to automation, innovation, employee development and overall organizational success, along with other central initiatives, including the continued rollout of ChackAcademy, the agency’s advanced employee training portal. At the company-wide annual kick-off event in January, Chacka also unveiled its three-tiered employee bonus plan, established to reward top contributors to the company’s growth as Chacka enters the company’s next development phase.

Bob Johnston, CEO of popular franchised fondue restaurant, The Melting Pot served as the guest speaker at Chacka Marketing’s annual kick-off meeting. “It was a pleasure to partake in Chacka’s 2017 kick-off. My hope for the Chacka team is that they can use my successes and learnings to help elevate not just their careers, but also the Chacka brand. I foresee great things ahead for this wonderful organization,” Johnston said.

About Chacka Marketing

A premier digital marketing agency, specializing in paid search engine marketing, social advertising, programmatic display and consulting services, Chacka pairs the best people with the best technology to drive incredible results. Breaking through the clutter of the digital landscape, Chacka brings a collaborative approach by acting as an extension of its advertisers' marketing teams. Highly recognized with industry accreditations, Chacka takes pride in innovation, integrity and driving net results for its partners. Please visit http://www.chackamarketing.com for more information.

– # # # –