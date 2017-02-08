Lead Liaison’s Record Year Fuels Expansion

"We increased revenue by 37% year over year, and grew our active customer base by 40%. Because of this growth, we plan to increase headcount by around 30-40% in the coming quarter, “ Alan Page, VP of Customer Success

Lead Liaison, a private marketing automation company based out of Dallas, Texas, recently announced figures relating to their growth in 2016.

The software company’s Revenue Generation Software® includes enterprise-level sales and marketing automation software and website visitor tracking at small to mid-market prices. Recently dubbed “Highest Value Per Dollar for Marketing Automation,” the platform is optimized to deliver incredible value to companies that boosts operational efficiency. Their solution helps companies attract, convert, close and retain more customers, making it a logical tool for any sales and marketers toolbox.

According to the VP of Customer Success, Alan Page, revenue and earnings exceeded management’s forecast for 2016. “We increased revenue by 37% year over year, and grew our active customer base by 40%. Because of this growth, we plan to increase headcount by around 30-40% in the coming quarter, “ says Page. In addition to their internal growth, they’ve already got a plan in place to increase partnerships, as referenced in another press release earlier this year.

Lead Liaison’s revenue reached an all-time high in Q4 of 2016, and their business development team expects it to continue to rise in the coming months. As demand for the software company's solutions increases, additional revenue will continue to be invested into refining an already stellar platform. They have a lot of great things in store for 2017, including an enhanced analytics tool that is already in beta testing, as well as their own lightweight CRM.

What led to Lead Liaison’s continued growth was undoubtedly their solutions, which were significantly enhanced in 2016. Capabilities like handwritten letters in automated campaigns were added, as well as increased functionality for Tracking URLs, Custom Activities that track any type of activity imaginable, and a more customized user interface.

The strong year-end finish for Lead Liaison, along with their continued focus on innovation and overall evolution of the platform, reinforces the company’s ability to drive results for clients both nationwide and internationally.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).