IRONSCALES, the first and only email security company to combine human intelligence with machine learning, today announced that it has won the Editor’s Choice Award for Best Messaging Security Solution from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. IronTraps, IRONSCALES’ automatic phishing remediation email security solution, was chosen by a panel of leading independent information security experts after months of review.

“Phishing remains the catalyst for more than 90 percent of all cyberattacks,” said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. “Our commitment is to make it exponentially more difficult for cyber criminals to exploit emails, SMS and social media using any type of complex phishing scheme. We’re thankful to Cyber Defense Magazine for validating our approach to solving one of the most complicated cybersecurity issues of our time.”

IronTraps empowers employees to report suspicious emails with one-click on their toolbar in both Outlook and Gmail clients, subsequently triggering a real-time automated forensic review without requiring active SOC team participation. Within seconds, forensics is completed, and an intrusion signature is sent directly to both endpoints, email servers and the SIEM, which then triggers an immediate enterprise-wide automatic mitigation response, such as quarantines, disabling of links and attachments, and even permanent removal of email, reducing risk by protecting entire organizations from attack. The automated phishing response technology is also intelligent enough to analyze the maliciousness of a threat and remove it from all employee inboxes to prevent it from spreading – all of which alleviates the burden on the SOC team.

With IronTraps, each time a malicious phishing or spear-phishing event is detected, the machine remembers it, preventing the same type of scam from ever successfully infiltrating another computer within the same network ever again. In January, IRONSCALES announced a new server-side remediation feature for IronTraps, enabling proactive inbox remediation in real-time and on any endpoint, even when a user is not logged in or online.

“We’re thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that’s why IRONSCALES has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box,” said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the first and only email security provider to combine human intelligence with machine learning. Its employee-based intrusion prevention system is the first phishing solution with an automatic one-click response, which expedites the time from phishing attack to remediation from weeks to seconds, without ever needing the SOC team's involvement. Headquartered in Raanana, Israel, IRONSCALES was founded by a team of security researchers, IT and penetration testing experts, as well as specialists in the field of effective interactive training, in response to the increasing phishing epidemic that today costs companies millions of dollars annually. It was incubated in the 8200 EISP, the top program for cyber security ventures, founded by alumni of the Israel Defense Forces’ elite Intelligence Technology unit.