In-Flight Crew Connections, a leading provider of global staffing and recruiting services, announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Award winners make up less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Dedicated to helping candidates connect with the right job openings in corporate flight departments, In-Flight Crew Connections, received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 (out of 10) from 84% of their clients and 79% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry’s average. Receiving Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for the fourth consecutive year, illustrates the company’s attention to unprecedented quality of service for employers and job candidates.

“Our company is committed to making customer service a priority to both our clients and crew members and we are honored to be recognized for our success in upholding that commitment,” said In-Flight Crew Connections’ President and CEO, Jennifer Guthrie. “This year we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we will continue to live by these core values and to provide a personal touch to our clients, crew members and employees.”

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com." In-Flight Crew Connections’ clients and crew members gave high praise for the staff. Visit the Best of Staffing Site to view testimonials.

About In-Flight Crew Connections

In-Flight Crew Connections, a global leader since 2002 provides aviation industry staffing solutions for owners and operators of business class jets. Focused on developing customized solutions that meet the unique needs of corporate aviation clients, our range of services include: ONe-Call™ Temporary Crew Services - on demand supplemental staffing for pilots, flight attendants, schedulers/dispatchers, aircraft maintenance technicians and engineers, Payroll Services, Management Service, Recruiting & Placement, International Staffing, and Concierge Services. The company is a privately held, WBENC certified women-owned staffing firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To schedule staffing services with In-Flight Crew Connections, call (704) 236-3647. Visit In-Flight Crew Connections online at http://www.inflightcrewconnections.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

