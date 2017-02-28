“The ability to integrate into Salesforce was crucial to customer engagement. We needed a referral program that was able to easily do it for us,” says Tonya Antonucci, CMO of Playworks.

Amplifinity, a leader in referral program software, today announced the launch of a Playworks customer referral program.

Playworks, a widely recognized non-profit organization dedicated to bringing out the best in every kid through play, has an ambitious goal to ensure that 3.5 million students in 7,000 schools experience safe and healthy play every day by 2020. Playworks, which partners with schools to improve student outcomes at recess and throughout the school day, was looking for a dynamic new initiative to increase awareness and expand the reach of their programs to more schools.

Through the Playworks referral program, Playworks can extend their deep partnership with school customers by offering them the ability to refer from a personalized homepage, real-time referral status updates and email notification when a referral status changes. On the marketing side, Playworks can now engage customer referral partners in a more meaningful way with access to individual data, detailed analytics, and insightful reports to optimize the program.

“We’re happy that we can now offer our partners an easy way to make referrals to help create a movement of educators who start with recess to help students become more successful in the classroom and more responsible on and off the playground,” says Tonya Antonucci, CMO of Playworks. “Having the ability to offer rewards for partner advocacy of Playworks lets us communicate how much we appreciate these efforts.”

The Playworks referral program is now live and available for principal, teachers, and district partners who wish to help other children benefit from Playworks’ services and free tools. To help new schools get involved, Playworks is offering a special reward to both new partners and their advocates.

“Playworks was already experiencing the benefits of referrals from one school to another,” commented Larry Angeli, CEO of Amplifinity. “They just needed a way to increase the referrals they were already seeing and turn it into a scalable channel. That’s where Amplifinity came in.”

When Playworks started the process of deciding how to go about running a referral program they came up against challenges similar to many of Amplifinity’s business customers.

“We didn’t have the resources to build a referral program ourselves,” noted Tonya. “The ability to integrate into Salesforce was crucial to customer engagement, and we needed a referral program that was able to easily do it for us.”

Amplifinity’s partnership with Salesforce and automated referral program was able to take the burden off Playworks, which will enable them to focus on making the referral program a success.

“From Amplifinity’s deep connection to Salesforce, to easy referral tools for advocates, to the ability to customize emails that communicate our brand messaging, we were really excited about Amplifinity and felt like it was a good match, which made us say yes,” said Tonya. “Our hope is that Amplifinity’s referral program software will help build a movement so that one day, every elementary school in the country will reap the benefits of a safe and healthy recess throughout the school day, either as Playworks partners or with the free tools we provide.”

The Amplifinity, Playworks partnership is part of Amplifinity’s Pledge 1% commitment. As of now, Amplifinity has donated a referral program and $5 dollars from every demo given at a Salesforce event, totaling $4,105 to Playworks.

About Amplifinity

Amplifinity referral marketing software generates revenue growth for sales-driven companies. Amplifinity turns customer, partner and employee advocacy into high-quality leads by integrating referrals into marketing and sales processes. Enterprise companies trust Amplifinity to enable high-quality acquisition while providing an engaging experience for their advocates. http://www.amplifinity.com

About Playworks

Playworks is changing school culture by leveraging the power of safe, fun, and healthy play at school every day. Playworks provide services for elementary schools and youth-serving organizations around the country to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. Today, Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children’s social and emotional health. Playworks currently serves more than 1,300 schools across the United States and reaches more than 700,000 students directly and through professional training services. http://www.playworks.org/

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Entrepreneurs Foundation of Colorado, Rally for Impact, Salesforce.org and Tides to accelerate their shared vision of integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, thereby leveraging a small portion of future success to have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit http://www.pledge1percent.org/.