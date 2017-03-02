Grammy-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and rapper Jermaine Dupri

ChooseATL, a movement dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent in metro Atlanta, today announced that hip hop stars Jermaine Dupri and Rich Homie Quan will headline ChooseATL’s exclusive party in Austin during South by Southwest (SXSW) 2017. The party, which is being hosted in partnership with lifestyle and marketing company Culture Republic, will take place on Monday, March 13 at Maggie Mae’s on Sixth Street, which is being transformed into the “ChooseATL House” for one day.

After a full day of exclusive conversations and immersive experiences in the “House,” Culture Republic will close out the day by hosting an informative entertainment business panel at 8 p.m. CST. The discussion will feature Culture Republic founding partners Jason Geter, Chaka Zulu and Bernard Parks, Jr.

At 9 p.m. CST, hundreds of tech, film and music professionals will get a true Atlanta music experience when Culture Republic and ChooseATL ignite the house with a DJ set by Grammy-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and rapper Jermaine Dupri. His hypnotic set will be followed by a live performance from one of today’s hottest rappers, Rich Homie Quan. A five-time BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, in 2013, The New York Times recognized him as part of Atlanta’s rising generation of rappers. Other Atlanta artists featured at the “ChooseATL House” include rock trio Kick the Robot, who will perform at 5:30 p.m. CST during happy hour, sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

“Atlanta, which has helped define hip hop culture, is truly a city where the music, tech and film industries collide – sparking creativity and innovation among entrepreneurs and artists alike,” said Parks. “We’re looking forward to bringing the city’s unique culture to life in the ‘ChooseATL House’ through exciting performances and powerful programming.”

Last week, ChooseATL announced that the “House” would open the morning of March 13 at 11:30 a.m. CST with its signature Southern Brunch & Conversation featuring artist and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who will discuss how Atlanta nurtured his rise to fame.

“With more than 300 recording studios, 60 music venues and 30 annual festivals, our city’s music scene has launched hundreds of artists from all genres,” said Kate Atwood, executive director of ChooseATL. “We’re excited to present three of Atlanta’s most notable artists and some of the biggest names in hip hop – Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and Rich Homie Quan – as we showcase our region during SXSW 2017.”

ChooseATL’s activation during SXSW is made possible by premier sponsor Georgia Power, as well as generous sponsorships from AR|PR, Delta Air Lines, Pinewood Atlanta Studios and more. To learn more and to see the full lineup, visit chooseatl.com and follow @ChooseATL on social for live updates.

About ChooseATL:

ChooseATL is a regional initiative focused on telling a comprehensive story about Atlanta to attract and retain top talent and intentionally grow the region’s prosperity in the global economy. The campaign highlights the abundant opportunity for career growth across the 29-county region, as well as the unique culture and highly-ranked livability. To join the movement, visit http://www.chooseatl.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and LinkedIn.

About Culture Republic:

Culture Republic is a lifestyle brand that is comprised of proven entertainment executives Jason Geter, Chaka Zulu, and Bernard Parks, Jr., who have successfully launched and navigated the brands of international superstars such as T.I., Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Iggy Azalea, Outkast, Goodie Mob, Organized Noize Productions, 8 Ball & MJG, B.O.B., DJ Drama, DJ Toomp and Big K.R.I.T. From marketing music, films, apparel and spirits to the millennial generation, Culture Republic assists in identifying and cultivating the most authentic brand partnerships. For additional information, please visit http://www.culturerepublicusa.com and converse with us on Instagram and Twitter.