Abel Communications Hires Five As Baltimore Agency Continues to Grow

We’re thrilled to bring on these five energetic, smart and creative individuals who are already adding value to the work we do

Abel Communications is pleased to announce the hiring of five new employees to support the agency’s continued growth. New hires include Kara Joyce, Molly Dressel, Patrick Severe, Lorianne Walker and Martin Thompson.



Kara Joyce joins as a senior account executive after two years of experience at a global PR firm with an office in Baltimore. At her previous firm, Kara provided marketing, media relations and social media support for a number of large brands including Bank of America and the U.S. Army. Kara earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at The University of South Carolina.

Molly Dressel joins as an account executive after spending two years at a local PR firm, developing strategic PR campaigns for nonprofit, restaurant and museum clients. Molly also interned at Maryland Wineries Association and is a 2014 graduate of Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

Patrick Severe, associate account executive, became a full time employee after completing the Abel Associate Program, which provides a paid internship for recent graduates. Prior to Abel, Patrick held an internship at Comcast and with Strauss Media Strategies in DC where he worked with the likes of Best Buy, General Motors, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He is a 2016 University of Maryland College Park graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

Lorianne Walker is another success story from the Abel Associate Program. Lorianne graduated from Towson University in December 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications and was promptly hired as an associate account executive. She has previously interned at Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake and at another local Baltimore PR firm.

Martin Thompson joins Abel as design and digital specialist after two years working both in-house and as a freelance designer. Martin specializes in brand identity and strategy and has experience designing websites, logos, style guides, and social media content. Past clients include the International Rescue Committee, Humanitarian Support Agency, Stone Soup Films, Nooshtube and The Coordinating Center. He graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre with a focus on multi-media design.

“We’re thrilled to bring on these five energetic, smart and creative individuals who are already adding value to the work we do,” said Greg Abel, President of Abel Communications. “Their support is going to be invaluable as we continue to grow the firm and provide additional services to our existing client portfolio.”

These hires follow the recent hiring of Ashley Butler as director of digital and social media and a successful year that saw Abel Communications win six awards at the PRSA Best In Maryland Gala. The firm was recognized for community relations, media relations, blogging, videography and more.

As the company has grown, Abel Communications has maintained a culture centered on results, education and work-life balance. Employees enjoy perks such as free yoga classes, flexible working schedule, regular lunch ‘n learns with noted experts, and a pet-friendly office. The agency also stays close to its Baltimore roots by closing on Opening Day of the MLB season; and celebrates milestones large and small with regular outings to restaurants and establishments in its neighborhood of Hampden and beyond.

Abel Communications’ clients include UnitedHealthcare, Medifast, STX, MRIS, First Mariner Bank, Force 3, and CohnReznick.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a results-driven public relations firm specializing in campaigns to support clients in professional services, health and wellness, and non-profits. We offer a range of services including comprehensive communications planning, media relations, photo and video, social media and strategic content development. For more information, visit http://www.abelcommunications.com