Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, announced today the availability of two new door access controllers, the ACS6000 and the ACS300, to complement its existing product lines as well as the recently announced introduction of the Authentic Mercury open platform.

“Our channel partners have told us that they appreciate having multiple alternatives, and want to match equipment to the needs of their end users,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo. “Our strategy with these product options acknowledges that we don’t live in a one-size-fits-all world. People want freedom of choice.”

The ACS6000 is a powerful plug-compatible update to Brivo’s popular ACS5000 controller, adding higher credential capacity, OSDP reader support, and optional WiFi connectivity. The ACS6000 works with Brivo’s complete line of Door Boards and IO Boards, and fits inside the same cabinets, including those of Brivo partner LifeSafety Power.

The ACS300 is a modern two-door controller featuring a built-in Bluetooth mobile credential reader, optional WiFi connectivity, and IT-friendly Power Over Ethernet, all packaged in a visually appealing design that would look at home in any modern office.

“We are excited about the increased capacity of the new controllers because it will allow us to more effectively service our organizations with a large membership base,” said Sarita Myers, Senior Director of Product Strategy at Daxko, a Brivo channel partner serving nationwide member-based health and wellness centers.

These new products, as well as the previously announced Authentic Mercury open platform, operate on Brivo’s flagship cloud-based access control system, Brivo OnAir®. The OnAir solution combines physical access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based security platform for over eight million users, making it the largest cloud-based access control solution in the security industry.

Product availability for the ACS6000 and ACS300 for the Brivo OnAir system is set for Summer, 2017.

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials. Currently serving over eight million users, the company’s flagship Brivo OnAir® solution provides centralized security management for global enterprises, while retaining ease of use for small and medium sized businesses. As a true multi-tenant SaaS solution, Brivo OnAir combines access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based platform. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information about Brivo, please visit: http://www.brivo.com.