Benefits delivery innovator, Hodges-Mace, LLC, is moving its headquarters to a newly expanded facility in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The company has outgrown its existing office space and is relocating to 5775 Glenridge Drive, Building E, where it will occupy three floors totaling roughly 60,000 square feet. The space will be ready for occupancy January 2018.

Hodges-Mace was founded in 2004 by employee benefits veterans Greg Hodges and Peter Mace, who are Co-CEOs for the company. Since its inception, the Atlanta-based, privately-held company has experienced consistent revenue and employee growth, which is driving their upcoming move.

A major growth factor for Hodges-Mace was the 2014 acquisition of technology companies SmartBen and ContinuousHealth. Hodges-Mace has successfully assimilated both companies into the current business and has been on a fast trajectory ever since. Hodges-Mace currently has over 250 employees. The expanded headquarters will support Hodges-Mace’s growth over the next several years, as the company expects to add another 100 – 150 jobs.

“The growth of Hodges-Mace in recent years is a testament to the talent and character of our team members,” says Greg Hodges, Co-CEO at Hodges-Mace. “One of our core values is ‘Our people and our communities matter,’ and this philosophy sets the tone for everything we do.”

Last year was an exceptional year for Hodges-Mace. In addition to being named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Georgia, the company experienced its most profitable year on record. 2017 has already had a successful start with the launch of the company’s innovative new product, SmartBen NOW. Released in March, SmartBen NOW is a mobile app and centralized benefits dashboard that provides employees consolidated access to employer-provided benefit information. The solution has been well received by Hodges-Mace clients seeking to help employees appreciate and leverage their valuable benefits throughout the year, not just during annual enrollment.

Another major factor contributing to Hodges-Mace’s success is their commitment to serving the community. Last year, the company celebrated its inaugural Summer of Service. Employees donated over 500 hours of volunteer time to organizations such as Meals on Wheels in Atlanta, Camp Twin Lakes, Georgia Special Olympics and Atlanta Youth Academy. The celebration culminated with Hodges-Mace’s annual Bowling for Dollars event where they raised over $20K for eight Atlanta charities. Plans are already in progress for their 2017 Summer of Service initiatives.

The focus on serving others is vital to a strong corporate culture. According to Co-CEO Peter Mace, Hodges-Mace employees report over 95% job satisfaction, which transcends beyond the workplace. “Our employees are compassionate and committed to collaborating and serving others both on the job and out in the world. We are humbled and proud to be part of a team that thinks beyond itself and gives back passionately to its community.”

Bo Keatley, John Flack, David Rubenstein and Kevin Rodriguez of real estate services firm Savills Studley negotiated the terms of the expansion on behalf of Hodges-Mace, LLC and will also manage the interior construction of the new space.

“We have enjoyed assisting Hodges-Mace expand over the years we’ve worked with them,” says Bo Keatley, Executive Managing Director at Savills Studley. “We are continually impressed by their ability to grow and innovate, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

In addition to the Sandy Springs headquarters, Hodges-Mace also has a large office in Conyers, Georgia, where product development is centralized.

