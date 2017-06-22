KEYPR Continues Growth with the Announcement of Key Executive Hires

KEYPR Logo We are excited to add Robert and Nandan to the KEYPR team,” said Nizar Allibhoy, CEO. “Robert brings a proven track record leading and scaling teams. And I couldn't think of anyone more perfect than Nandan to oversee product management for KEYPR.

KEYPR® announced today two key executive hires in senior leadership roles. Robert Stevenson, formerly of both Facebook and Gaikai, and an angel investor in KEYPR, has joined as COO overseeing sales, marketing, content and business strategy to ensure corporate growth and scaling. Nandan Kalle, formerly of Belkin, joins as VP, Product Management overseeing product strategy, user experience, quality and delivery. This news follows KEYPR’s announcement yesterday that it closed its Series A1 funding round bringing KEYPR’s total funding to $19 million.

Stevenson was most recently the Head of Content Strategy at Oculus VR under Facebook. Prior to that, he was Chief Product Officer at Gaikai under Sony where he ran both business and product for the world’s largest interactive streaming platform. “I’ve been a believer in both the KEYPR team and vision since day one and have been following closely ever since. I couldn’t be more excited about working to grow and efficiently scale our existing and new business verticals,” said Stevenson.

Kalle, who worked previously with KEYPR CEO Nizar Allibhoy and his co-founder Mark Anderson, joined KEYPR from Linksys Commercial Networking where he ran a portfolio of businesses for various horizontal and vertical segments including broadband service providers and government agencies. “I had the privilege of working with Nizar and Mark years ago at Sony and have taken pleasure in watching them create and develop KEYPR. The platform is so unique and diverse, I look forward to working closely with this team as we grow,” said Kalle.

“We are excited to add Robert and Nandan to the KEYPR team,” said Nizar Allibhoy, CEO. “Robert brings a proven track record leading and scaling teams, driving operations and delivering growth in technology companies. He has also been closely involved from day one as an investor and we are lucky to have him on board full time. And I had the pleasure of working with Nandan at Sony and couldn't think of anyone more perfect to oversee product management for KEYPR, his meticulous attention to detail and commitment to perfecting the user experience is unparalleled.”

KEYPR is currently deployed across a portfolio of hotels, casinos and luxury residential properties. The company has brand deals with Denihan Hospitality, Proper Hospitality, LE Hotels and Greystone Hotels, among others. In June the KEYPR platform begins deployments in casinos starting with Odawa Casino Resort and Lac Vieux Desert, with more properties to follow in 2017. The company announced a group of new platform enhancements for both current and new customers, will be at HITEC Toronto June 26-29 conducting private demos of the platform. To request a demo, email demos(at)keypr(at)com.

About KEYPR

KEYPR® is a cloud-based guest experience and management platform for hotels, casinos and luxury residences. The platform delivers a friction-free personalized guest experience, while creating new operational efficiencies and driving additional revenue opportunities for property owners. Guests can access a directory of services, including dining, entertainment, third-party content and more through an in-room tablet and custom mobile app. The app also allows guests to bypass the front desk via KEYPR’s Keyless Entry. Additionally, owners and managers gain valuable insight through the integrated dashboard (GEMS®) and intuitive tools that provide visibility into guest needs before, during and after their stay -- all while easily monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For further information, visit: http://www.keypr.com