FoxDen Decor Introduces More Hardwood Options

FoxDen Decor (https://www.foxdendecor.com) announces new wood options for their product lineup of slabs and handcrafted furniture.

“As FoxDen’s made-by-hand furniture and live edge slabs continue to gain in popularity around America, we made the decision to add pirul, mesquite, alder and poplar wood options,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor.

Pirul is also known as the peppercorn tree, or false pepper, since its fruit resembles pink peppercorns (the tree is not related to real pepper trees). This fast-growing evergreen is known for its distinctively patterned bark and durable wood.

Mesquite trees date back centuries in North America, and in Spain, were a popular choice for ship building. In addition its wood chips being a favorite flavor for barbeque gourmands, strong and beautiful mesquite is known for its use in high-end furniture and cabinetry.

Alder wood is known as a “soft” hardwood. It is light in color and has a fairly straight grain. This wood is commonly used to handcraft furniture, but the grain makes it ideal for frames and decorative home décor projects too.

Poplar wood is, well, popular! A uniform grain, a reputation for being easy to work with, and a light color and texture makes this one of the best woods on the market for woodworkers.

FoxDen Decor continues to provide the latest in new and fashionable rustic wood trends to Americans that want something special to round out their home and commercial space décor.

To learn more about FoxDen Decor, visit the company online at https:foxdendecor.com/shop/ and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (http:http://www.foxdendecor.com/blog).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

Source: FoxDen Decor Rustic Furniture