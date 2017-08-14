Ceterus Adds Sheila Marcello as Chief Marketing Officer

Ceterus, a technology company that provides automated accounting and benchmarked reporting to small business entrepreneurs, just announced that Sheila Marcello will be their new Chief Marketing Officer.

Marcello brings to the Ceterus team an extensive background in marketing technology products. She has a record of demonstrating strategic, results-based hands-on leadership in launching new products, incorporating marketing automation, and content management across all relevant media platforms. Marcello holds an MBA in International Marketing and Finance and a BS in Marketing and Psychology.

As Ceterus’s new CMO, Marcello will report to Levi Morehouse, Ceterus Founder & CEO. “We needed to bring in a marketer with extensive experience in the B2B technology marketing space to get our solution in front of more entrepreneurs,” said Morehouse. “Sheila has a great combination of drive, a willingness to roll up her sleeves and get the job done, and a ton of expertise in the area.”

Marcello has held executive positions in several corporations including Serendipity Interactive, InVue, and ACN.

“I’m excited to join the Ceterus team and start building their marketing channels in order to get our solution in front of more small business entrepreneurs to better empower them to run their businesses,” Marcello commented. “Ceterus has been growing fast with significant sales, and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running with marketing that will fuel that growth,” Marcello added.

This addition to the Ceterus leadership team follows the company’s recent Series A-1 extension round. Ceterus was also recently named one of South Carolina’s Best Places to Work.

About Ceterus

Ceterus, a Charleston-based technology and accounting company, empowers small business entrepreneurs by automating their accounting and providing benchmarked reporting. Pairing Edge, its proprietary, cloud-based technology with professional accountants, Ceterus delivers a complete accounting and analytics solution for small business owners. Ceterus operates from its headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, bringing together a growing team of top accounting and technology talent. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit http://www.ceterus.com.