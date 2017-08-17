Ceterus Named One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. magazine today ranked Ceterus 2,474 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Ceterus provides small business entrepreneurs with automated bookkeeping and has created a proprietary software, Ceterus Edge, that provides benchmarked data and industry-tailored key performance indicators. Ceterus’ mission is to empower entrepreneurs through its full service accounting and business analytics solution.

“We’re thrilled to be honored on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row. We’ve worked hard to get to this point, and it’s exciting to us that we’re bringing our solution to more small business entrepreneurs every day,” commented Levi Morehouse, Ceterus Founder and CEO.

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Ceterus’ mission is to empower entrepreneurs, and its growth enables them to empower more entrepreneurs than ever. Ceterus has seen 144% growth in the last three years, and has grown to 100+ employees, up from 33 this time last year.

“Our growth tells us that there are a lot of entrepreneurs out there in need of a better solution, and we’re here to deliver it to them,” said Morehouse.

About Ceterus

Ceterus, a Charleston-based technology and accounting company, empowers small business entrepreneurs by automating their accounting and financial reporting. Pairing Edge, its proprietary, cloud-based technology with professional accountants, Ceterus delivers a complete accounting and analytics solution for small business owners. Ceterus operates from its headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, bringing together a growing team of top accounting and technology talent. Ceterus is a Best Place to Work in South Carolina and an Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Company. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit http://www.ceterus.com.