CallRail, the world’s most popular call analytics provider, announced today it has been named to the 36th annual Inc. 500|5000 list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row.

CallRail landed the number 492 spot on the prestigious list with a 905 percent revenue growth rate from 2014 to 2017.

“The whole CallRail team is ecstatic to make a second appearance on the Inc. 500,” said Andy Powell, CallRail’s co-founder and CEO. “The ranking is a testament to our customer-centric culture. Our customers and their needs are our biggest motivation to keep pushing, growing and creating, and we’d like to thank them for helping fuel our growth.”

CallRail is coming off a busy year of multiple product launches. In June alone, it launched both its Keyword Spotting and International Numbers. Keyword Spotting identifies and categorizes keywords and phrases within call transcriptions for automated, detailed analysis of conversations while International Numbers expands CallRail’s services to Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, New Zealand and the U.K.

In addition to its product roster, CallRail’s team has expanded this year, too, growing 90 percent in the past year.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands Aug. 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved an overwhelming three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CallRail

CallRail provides call tracking and analytics to more than 60,000 companies and marketing agencies globally. CallRail's intuitive software helps data-driven marketers optimize the performance of their advertising campaigns, increase sales effectiveness, and improve customer retention. Learn more at http://www.callrail.com.

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.