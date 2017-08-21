BIOVIGIL's hand hygiene compliance system is one of the tools we have adopted that will help us to create a successful future and bring the highest standards of care to our patients.

Finalists have recently been selected for The Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2017. The awards recognize medical centers that have implemented innovative products, services, and technology over the past year. The innovations are judged by their efficiency of patient care protocols, competitive advantages, financial impact/value, and market need. The applicants with the top three scores in each category were selected as finalists.

One of the finalists in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence is Lutheran Medical Center; a hospital in Wheat Ridge, CO that has implemented BIOVIGIL’s hand hygiene compliance system. First implemented at Lutheran in 2016, BIOVIGIL’s system has helped Lutheran increase the safety of patients, employees, and visitors. BIOVIGIL has become an integral part of Lutheran’s continuous mission to reduce the rate of hospital acquired infections.

Grant Wicklund, President and CEO of Lutheran Medical Center said, “BIOVIGIL's hand hygiene compliance system is one of the tools we have adopted that will help us to create a successful future and bring the highest standards of care to our patients. Our vision is being realized through our new Innovation Center and the highly talented and creative people that work here. We are greatly honored to receive this national recognition for doing the right things for our patients.”

The winners of the Fierce Innovation Award will be announced and published in the August 28th Innovation Report. The other finalists and more information about the awards can be found here: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/07/prweb14537339.htm

About BIOVIGIL

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, BIOVIGIL develops hand hygiene technologies for the health care industry. Their mission is to build systems that monitor hand hygiene and improve the overall health and safety of hospital patients and staff.

Learn more about BIOVIGIL at http://www.biovigilsystems.com/.