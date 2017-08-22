“Storybooth gives someone who’s afraid to speak a voice. It’s life changing for me. It makes me feel like I have a chance at something, like I have a shot to do something.” - Pilar, age 13

Just 15 months after its launch, digital storytelling platform storybooth today hit 100 million video views across its YouTube channel. Storybooth is a digital platform of its own kind, tackling topics other media won’t, in a way that gives kids a voice and the power to create content on issues that matter. Storybooth’s animated YouTube videos recorded by real kids are generating an average of 1.2 million views and a total of 2.1 million engagements.

According to a Google Report on teens, real-time media is a must, as they expect to consume on-demand information and entertainment. According to the report, YouTube is the coolest streaming media platform, followed by Netflix, Spotify, and Hulu. Additionally, 71% of kids ages 13-17 are spending 3+ hours a day or more watching TV, movies, and/or videos online on their smartphones. What storybooth did is find a gap in the content these kids are exposed to, and gave them a chance to create real stories in a positive, supportive community for this audience.

Top performing videos amongst the platform’s audience include:



“It’s beyond exciting to see the platform taking off like this,” said storybooth founder, Marcy Sinel. “When we set out to create storybooth, we wanted young people everywhere to have a place where their voice could be heard. To know that it’s resonating with young people on this level and making a difference in people’s lives is exceeding our expectations on a daily basis.”

storybooth was awarded honors at this year’s Shorty Awards and Webby Awards. To learn more about storybooth, check out this video.