NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 22, 2017
“Storybooth gives someone who’s afraid to speak a voice. It’s life changing for me. It makes me feel like I have a chance at something, like I have a shot to do something.” - Pilar, age 13
Just 15 months after its launch, digital storytelling platform storybooth today hit 100 million video views across its YouTube channel. Storybooth is a digital platform of its own kind, tackling topics other media won’t, in a way that gives kids a voice and the power to create content on issues that matter. Storybooth’s animated YouTube videos recorded by real kids are generating an average of 1.2 million views and a total of 2.1 million engagements.
According to a Google Report on teens, real-time media is a must, as they expect to consume on-demand information and entertainment. According to the report, YouTube is the coolest streaming media platform, followed by Netflix, Spotify, and Hulu. Additionally, 71% of kids ages 13-17 are spending 3+ hours a day or more watching TV, movies, and/or videos online on their smartphones. What storybooth did is find a gap in the content these kids are exposed to, and gave them a chance to create real stories in a positive, supportive community for this audience.
Top performing videos amongst the platform’s audience include:
- I Lost My Hair - A young girl’s story about life with alopecia
- I Am NOT A Terrorist! - Mean Kids At School - 10 year old Muslim’s struggle with accusations of being a terrorist
- How I Realized I Was Bi - YouTuber Melanie Murphy’s story about realizing she was bisexual
- Instagram Bullies Busted - Pilar’s story from the reformed bully perspective
“It’s beyond exciting to see the platform taking off like this,” said storybooth founder, Marcy Sinel. “When we set out to create storybooth, we wanted young people everywhere to have a place where their voice could be heard. To know that it’s resonating with young people on this level and making a difference in people’s lives is exceeding our expectations on a daily basis.”
storybooth was awarded honors at this year’s Shorty Awards and Webby Awards. To learn more about storybooth, check out this video.