The future of marketing is account-based.

Terminus, the leader of the account-based marketing (ABM) movement transforming B2B marketing, today announced it has achieved best-in-class growth for an early stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. Terminus has seen 170% growth trailing 12 months from 2016 to present and continues to solidify its position as the leader in the rapidly growing ABM category.

“ABM is moving towards widespread adoption, and in the future it will be the standard for B2B marketing,” said Eric Spett, CEO and Co-Founder of Terminus. “We’re rapidly scaling our executive leadership, engineering teams, and more to continue our momentum as the category leader. Our greatest strength is our people, and we’re so thankful for our team of ‘Terminators’ who make our customers ABM Superheroes and have made Terminus the #1 Best Place to Work in Atlanta.”

According to the #FlipMyFunnel 2017 State of ABM Survey, 81% of B2B Marketers are currently practicing ABM. Terminus has helped fuel the rise of ABM since the launch of its platform in 2015 with more than 1,000 users today, and it is rated the #1 account-based execution software on G2 Crowd.

Terminus has also grown from 10 to 115 full-time employees or “Terminators.” To continue increasing this momentum, Terminus has added four new members to its executive team over the past year, including:

Bryan Brown, Chief Product Officer

Todd McCormick, Chief Revenue Officer

Peter Herbert, Vice President of Marketing

Ross Paterson, Vice President of Customer Success

“We've brought in executives who are masters of their domains, and this fuels our go-to-market strategy and product innovation in support of our customers,” Spett said. “We’re making heavy investments in our product and engineering teams to provide best-in-class solutions that help marketers shifting to ABM to see the fastest time to value.”

Support for this growth comes from the $10.3 million Series B round Terminus closed in Q2 2017, including participation from HubSpot in the company’s first ever venture investment. As Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot wrote: “Terminus is the clear leader in ABM. We loved what Terminus was doing in the ABM space. We saw how powerful their approach could be to the global inbound community, HubSpot customers, and the customers they serve.”

To enhance its account-based offering, Terminus recently launched Account-Based Visitor ID to demonstrate the impact of driving account engagement on their customers’ websites. This capability allows B2B marketers to see the full impact of their account-based campaigns on the ability to engage best-fit prospects and customers, which ultimately leads to revenue.

“The future of marketing is account-based,” said Sangram Vajre, CMO and Co-Founder of Terminus and author of Account-Based Marketing For Dummies. “From 2016 to 2017, 80% more companies are investing in ABM, and at the same time, the single biggest challenge for B2B marketers is to operationalize ABM. That’s what is exciting for us at Terminus. We’re ranked #1 on G2 Crowd by our customers in the category of account-based execution, demonstrating our commitment to being the easiest and fastest way to help marketers do ABM at scale.”

Awards for Terminus in 2017 include winning #1 in Employee Appreciation from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, #1 fastest growing software company in Atlanta in the 2017 Pacesetter Awards from The Atlanta Business Chronicle, the TAG Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia, and Top 50 Best Workplaces in the U.S. from Inc. Magazine. Terminus is also a Top 20 finalist for Best Places to Work in Atlanta, having won the #1 spot for a Medium Employer in 2016.

