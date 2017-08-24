Suzanne Hough, CHRO, Hodges-Mace, LLC “Summer of Service provides an opportunity for employees to volunteer in a group setting. This approach is a win/win for our people and the charities we support,” notes Hodges-Mace Chief Human Resources Officer, Suzanne Hough.

Hodges-Mace, LLC, a benefits delivery innovator, announces the success of its 2017 Summer of Service initiative with close to 87% employee participation. This summer, 218 of the company’s 250 employees volunteered 559 hours of their time to 11 local charities.

Last year 70% of Hodges-Mace employees participated in Summer of Service, with eight charities benefitting. This year’s project was even more successful in terms of increased employee participation and the number of non-profits served, including:



Lifeline Animal Project

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Meals on Wheels

Camp Twin Lakes

Green Team – Piedmont

Paws Atlanta

Bobby Dodd Institute

Books for Africa

Lift Up Atlanta

Action Ministries

Live Thrive

Co-CEOs Greg Hodges and Peter Mace have created a strong corporate culture where employees enjoy going to work and giving back to others. Not surprisingly, Hodges-Mace was just named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Georgia for the second consecutive year by GeorgiaTrend.

“Summer of Service provides an opportunity for employees to volunteer in a group setting. This approach is a win/win for our people and the charities we support,” notes Hodges-Mace Chief Human Resources Officer, Suzanne Hough. “It also allows our employees to get to know one another outside of the office, which fosters teamwork and a sense of belonging.”

Hodges-Mace employees are fiercely dedicated to serving clients and supporting each other in a collaborative work environment. The company values serving the local community and encourages volunteerism through projects like Summer of Service. In addition, each year Hodges-Mace offers two days of paid time off to employees to volunteer at a charity of their choosing.

Bowling for Dollars

The 2017 Summer of Service season culminated with Hodges-Mace’s annual Bowling for Dollars event at The Painted Pin in Miami Circle on Saturday, August 19th. During this annual family fundraising event, employees and their families bowled to raise $35,000 (vs. $20,000 in 2016) for four Atlanta charities, including:

Atlanta Youth Academy

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

The Dr. William Boydston Pediatric Neurosurgery Fund

CURE Childhood Cancer

Hodges-Mace donated $1 for every pin knocked down during the event.

About Hodges-Mace

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Hodges-Mace, LLC is a leading provider of benefit management software and services. Their portfolio ranges from small-to-mid-size companies and Fortune 500 enterprises in a variety of industries, including education, energy, gaming, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Hodges-Mace is a respected leader in the employee benefits industry and is dedicated to helping employees and employers make smarter benefits decisions through a blend of innovative technologies and intelligent service solutions. The company is a two time winner of Best Companies to Work for in Georgia in 2016 and 2017. For additional information visit http://www.hodgesmace.com.