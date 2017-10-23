“What Terminus has accomplished so early is extraordinary. Everyone is on the same page and clear on the organization’s priorities. Terminus has been set up to scale.”

Terminus, the leader of the account-based marketing (ABM) movement, today announced Cathy Chandler has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Terminus, Chandler previously served as CFO at Clearleap during its acquisition and transformation into IBM Cloud Video.

“With its focus on helping customers transition to account-based marketing, Terminus is solving a problem—efficient growth—that is a struggle for every business,” said Chandler. “As a financial professional, I’m always looking at the most economic way to go to market and create predictable revenue. The traditional lead generation model is inefficient, and I believe that ABM transforms how B2B companies operate, measure success, and grow.”

Prior to Terminus and Clearleap, Chandler served as CFO of Whiptail during its sale to Cisco in 2013. She was also CFO of Vitrue, Inc. in 2012 when the company was acquired by Oracle. Before those successful exits, Chandler was CFO of Liaison Technologies for 11 years. Chandler’s accomplished background positions her well to help Terminus, which was named the fastest growing software company in Atlanta in the 2017 Pacesetter Awards from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

“Terminus is the most well-built early-stage technology company I’ve ever seen,” said Chandler. “The company is doing things the right way and is designed to help its customers and its team succeed. Terminus invested in its culture early and built a team that’s all moving forward in the same direction with incredible energy.”

Terminus has seen 170% revenue growth trailing 12 months from 2016 to present and continues to solidify its position as the leader in the rapidly growing ABM category. Chandler is the latest addition to the Terminus leadership team, with recent executive hires including:



Ross Paterson, VP of Customer Success

Peter Herbert, VP of Marketing

Todd McCormick, Chief Revenue Officer

Bryan Brown, Chief Product Officer

“We’ve scaled our executive leadership team to continue our momentum as the category leader. Our greatest strength is our people, and our entire executive team has B2B marketing technology domain expertise,” said Eric Spett, CEO and Co-Founder of Terminus. “After an extensive search for the right CFO, we’re so excited Cathy is here to help us accomplish our mission of building the best-in-class ABM platform and community that makes B2B marketers heroes in their organizations.”

Since the launch of its ABM platform in 2015, Terminus has experienced incredible growth, scaling from three co-founders to more than 115 full-time “Terminators.” In 2017, Terminus raised its Series B of $10.3M and was named one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces in America by Inc. Magazine. Terminus was also named the #1 Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and #1 in Employee Appreciation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform that enables B2B marketers to target key accounts, engage decision-makers and accelerate marketing and sales pipeline velocity at scale. Companies such as Salesforce, WP Engine, Vidyard and Rosetta Stone use Terminus as a foundational platform for ABM, and Terminus is rated #1 account-based execution software on G2 Crowd. To learn more about how Terminus works for ABM, download the Blueprint to Account-Based Marketing.