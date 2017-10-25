AGTA is a special evening for the industry to come together to celebrate the best of the best in group travel. As such, it is important for us to deliver the very best in entertainment for a group that sets the standard for their industry.

HotelPlanner.com, the leading provider of online group hotel bookings worldwide, is thrilled to announce the entertainment lineup for the 2017 American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) to be held on Monday, November 13th at TAO Downtown in New York City.

The fourth annual black-tie awards gala, hosted by documentary film producer and former MSNBC host Dylan Ratigan, will feature some of Broadway’s biggest hits.

Throughout the evening, which celebrates the leading suppliers delivering outstanding services and group travel experiences in North America, guests will take in performances by two of Broadway’s most popular, award-winning shows Chicago and Waitress. With one show-stopping song after another, both performances are sure to heat up the celebration, which will continue into the evening with music by New York’s DJ Dalton.

“AGTA is a special evening for the industry to come together to celebrate the best of the best in group travel. As such, it is important for us to deliver the very best in entertainment for a group that sets the standard for their industry,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HotelPlanner.com and Meetings.com.

AGTA will recognize nominees representing 22 awards categories ranging from hotels, cruise lines and ground transportation, to convention centers, airlines and car rentals, among others. The event will include a raffle for a one-carat diamond and magnum of champagne, giving guests the opportunity to bid on highly coveted items. All proceeds raised from the raffle will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the official charity of the 2017 AGTA.

For more information on this year’s 2017 American Group Travel Awards, please visit americangrouptravelawards.com and follow #AGTAwards on Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest event updates.

About American Group Travel Awards:

The American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) was created by Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner.com, and Peter Stonham, Editorial Director at Landor Travel Publications. Mr. Hentschel and Mr. Stonham organized the AGTA to recognize all the effort and dedication that organizations in the United States put into providing group travelers with exceptional travel experiences.

The concept was introduced into the marketplace by Peter Stonham who, with Group Travel Organiser, have been providing group travelers with information and ideas for group travel trips since 1988. The event in London, called the UK Group Travel Awards, is attended by nearly 500 attendees and awards are provided in 23 categories.

HotelPlanner and Landor Travel Publications also launched the European Group Travel Awards which took place in Berlin, Germany on March 9th, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel Berlin. The European Group Travel Awards recognizes the finest suppliers on the continent that specialize in group travel.

HotelPlanner and Group Travel Organiser believe that the group market will continue to grow. Shared travel experiences with family and friends and by corporations and businesses help build more productive relationships and memories that last a lifetime.