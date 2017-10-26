The Elfiq EDGE Series Cellular connectivity can be the best and only way to stay connected to critical online resources, in cases such as remote branch offices, disaster relief camps, trains or ships.”

Elfiq Networks, SD-WAN pioneer and leader in business continuity and bandwidth optimization solutions, recently announced the launch of the EDGE Series, a device with vastly increased mobile capabilities through cellular connectivity.

“Most manufacturers provide cellular support through USB dongles,” said Patrice Boies, VP of business development at Elfiq Networks. “Although this approach can make a difference as a last line of defence, it also brings up a score of compatibility issues. We decided to go a step further, and this new approach is ideal when deploying SD-WAN sites at the edge.”

Debuting with the EDGE Series, Elfiq Networks will offer LTE/4G/3G cellular connectivity through embedded cellular modems, providing a more reliable failover option. This will allow clients to insert a SIM card directly in their devices, providing an emergency lifeline in the face of network interruptions.

“In many regions, there simply isn’t any reliable or large capacity links,” said Fred Parent, CTO at Elfiq Networks. “Cellular connectivity can be the best and only way to stay connected to critical online resources, in cases such as remote branch offices, disaster relief camps, trains or ships.”

In addition to providing increased cellular connectivity, the EDGE Series will also be compatible with Gigabit links delivered over SFP circuits. As with every LBX Series, the company’s popular Link Balancing Suite, the EDGE Series will remain compatible with cellular USB dongles, offering an ever wider range of connectivity options to organizations looking to improve their business continuity/disaster recovery plan.

The EDGE Series will debut Q1, 2018.

