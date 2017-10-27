Elfiq EDGE Series STREAM VPN operates at the hardware level and encrypts traffic on a per flow basis, effectively removing the need to maintain all tunnels open at all times, as is the case with other VPN solutions.

Elfiq Networks, SD-WAN pioneer and leader in business continuity and bandwidth optimization solutions, has announced the release of two new features to complement its existing SD-WAN solution. Debuting Q1, 2018, Elfiq Networks’ product line will include STREAM VPN (complementing the company’s SSL VPN), as well as a Stateful Firewall designed for the edge.

“STREAM VPN will change the way end users connect remotely to corporate resources,” said Frederick Parent, CTO at Elfiq Networks. “By using Elfiq Central, STREAM VPN is also easier to operate, since the key management is performed automatically.”

Developed as a means to reduce the footprint when compared to conventional VPN methods, STREAM VPN operates at the hardware level and encrypts traffic on a per flow basis, effectively removing the need to maintain all tunnels open at all times, as is the case with other VPN solutions. With STREAM VPN, clients can benefit from unlimited VPN capabilities within the hardware capacity of their Elfiq Networks device. At the same time, the company announced the launch of a new firewall to complement its edge solution.

“We’re really excited about the new security features we’re adding at the edge,” said Martin Deveault, VP of Research & Development at Elfiq Networks. “By adding a stateful firewall to our solution, we make it even easier for clients to replace multiple edge devices with Elfiq Networks products, either hardware or virtual.”

With new security options and stronger VPN capabilities, Elfiq Networks is strengthening its portfolio for organizations looking to add resilience and performance to their network, or to build a flexible SD-WAN with strong ROI.

