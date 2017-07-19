“Kinetic’s ability to help marketers better discover and engage with high potential audiences will greatly improve marketers’ acquisition campaigns”

Kinetic Social and LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, today announced a partnership enabling marketers to easily access Kinetic’s market-leading Reveal™ mid-funnel audience data solution from over 500 platforms. Reveal encompasses the most popular premium publishers and demand side platforms (DSPs) that are connected via LiveRamp’s IdentityLink™ solution. The partnership fills a critical gap for marketers and enables them to deliver more engaging messaging for consumers throughout their entire journey.

Launched in March of 2017, Kinetic Reveal™ allows marketers to effectively solve for the audience gap that exists between first-party data sets and upper funnel awareness marketing. “There is a significant audience scale gap in the mid-funnel. Before Reveal, marketers struggled to accurately reach consumers with category and brand interest who had not yet visited a web site, installed a mobile app, or otherwise been captured in the CRM. These qualified prospects were invisible to the marketer,” said Matt Gilbert, chief executive officer of Kinetic Social.

Kinetic Reveal™ solves that problem by monitoring and categorizing content consumption 400,000 times per second to create proprietary audience profiles mapped to a Device ID. Reveal is consistently delivering measurable increases in retargeting pools, outperforming native lookalike and interest targeting, and providing as much as 50 percent unduplicated reach on Facebook campaigns.

LiveRamp’s IdentityLink solution resolves Reveal data to a privacy-compliant consumer identifier leveraged by hundreds of brands and technology platforms for people-based marketing. In so doing, LiveRamp allows Kinetic Social to connect their data to brands’ people-based marketing initiatives and extend the reach of the data across channels.

“Kinetic’s ability to help marketers better discover and engage with high potential audiences will greatly improve marketers’ acquisition campaigns,” said Travis May, LiveRamp president and general manager. “Using the Reveal data in conjunction with IdentityLink, marketers can augment their understanding of consumers and seamlessly activate that across leading marketing solutions. ”

“Our partnership with LiveRamp is a major step in making our market-leading, mid-funnel audience data solution easily accessible to marketers,” says Kinetic Social Senior Vice President, Jeff Thompson. “LiveRamp maximizes the potential of Reveal and dramatically increases our capability to rapidly scale its impact for our clients.”

About Kinetic Social

Kinetic Social is a data and technology-enabled full service provider of social advertising solutions. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities was developed for marketers seeking to maximize their return across social channels and includes strategy consulting, campaign design, cross platform media execution, measurement, and optimization and the flagship Kinetic Reveal™ audience data solution. Kinetic is based in New York with offices in Toronto and Chicago and was named one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work in 2015. We are a Facebook Marketing Partner, an Instagram Partner, a Twitter Official Partner, a Pinterest Marketing Developer Partner, and a Snapchat Partner. Learn more at http://www.kineticsocial.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. IdentityLink transforms the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company (Nasdaq: ACXM), delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com.

