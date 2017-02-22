Street Fight Joins Brandify Acquiring Street Fight comes after many key initiatives that fulfill Brandify’s promise to continue innovating and informing the industry and their clients.

The Street Fight acquisition will expand Brandify's deep commitment to thought leadership for the local marketing industry as it provides the resources to significantly expand Street Fight's content, events and research. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brandify and Street Fight had previously worked together on a number of editorial and sponsored projects, quickly developing a valued partnership. Today, that partnership creates a pairing that will give Street Fight access to resources and technology and will accelerate the company's growth as a valued media provider.

Street Fight, which was founded in 2011 by Laura Rich and David Hirschman, will continue to operate the same editorially independent publication, industry-leading conferences, and research, even as it benefits from a broader network and resources within Brandify. The pairing will allow Street Fight to build out bigger conferences and add more editorial and research elements, ultimately providing much greater value to the industry at large.

“Street Fight has played a key role in supporting the growth of local marketing technology providers through its daily newsletter, research, and must-attend events,” said Manish Patel, CEO of Brandify. “We are pleased to deepen our commitment to the emerging local industry and play a role in delivering on the potential of local marketing technologies.”

“Brandify is a leader in local marketing technology and we have admired them as we’ve grown to know them through a range of partnerships,” said Laura Rich, CEO of Street Fight. “We’re eager to take our knowledge of local tech deeper through a corporate relationship that gives us further authority in this area, and we're excited to have the resources to expand what we do at Street Fight to provide greater value for companies across the industry.”

Acquiring Street Fight comes after many key initiatives that fulfill Brandify’s promise to continue innovating and informing the industry and their clients. Brandify has in the past few months expanded the executive team, acquired a mobile development company and released Brandify Labs, an environment dedicated to the development of AI and voice search with enterprises.

About Brandify

Brandify is the single answer to Local, connecting global brands with consumers in the moment by leveraging the most comprehensive location technology solutions in the market. Brandify has simply connected over 500 global brands in over 4.5 million locations, including healthcare, finance, and retail, to consumers worldwide since 1997. The company provides the multi-location digital marketing technology, services and intelligence needed to understand consumer intent. Marketers can simplify local decisions with actionable recommendations, using its’ field-tested bench marking metric, Brandscore.

About Street Fight:

Street Fight is an industry publication and events business focused on delivering editorially-driven products and services for tech innovators and marketers who are helping to connect businesses with consumers at the local level. Street Fight produces a daily newsletter, publishes commentary, original research, case studies, and how-to articles on its website, and hosts a series of live annual events to help the hyperlocal ecosystem achieve sustainable business models. To learn more, visit http://streetfightmag.com or contact us directly at info(at)streetfightmag(dot)com