I'm honored to join such an inspiring group of professionals whose integrity and commitment to customer service is helping to transform the wholesale insurance buying experience.

National professional liability and management liability wholesale insurance brokerage, Founders Professional, is pleased to announce the addition of Catherine Koclanes to their rapidly growing organization. Koclanes will be joining the Founders Professional team in Chicago, Illinois as a Wholesale Broker and will assist Founders’ retail partners in securing coverage for their management liability and professional liability risks. This is Founder’s second major broker announcement in the past six weeks.

“I’m very excited to join Founders Professional, and look forward to working with this industry leading team. I’m honored to join such an inspiring group of professionals whose integrity and commitment to customer service is helping to transform the wholesale insurance buying experience,” commented Koclanes.

Prior to joining Founders Professional, Koclanes was a Professional Liability Broker with another wholesale brokerage, in Tampa, Florida, where she focused on securing professional liability insurance across numerous industries. Catherine has extensive experience with professional liability insurance and will continue to provide Founder’s retail agents with solutions to their complex risks. Dan Vecchio, Management Liability Practice Leader of Founders Professional, commented:

“We are ecstatic to add Catherine to our team. She brings with her a wealth of market knowledge, and energy that will complement the existing mix at Founders very well. Bringing Catherine aboard shows our commitment to growth and service to our retail partners. Catherine’s proven track record of handling complex professional liability accounts will be an invaluable asset to our retail agents and the Founders team as we continue to grow and focus on providing high quality service and solutions to our partners.“

Catherine can be reached at 312.219.6590 or via email at catherine.koclanes(at)founderspro(dot)com.

About Founders Professional

Founders Professional is a national wholesale insurance brokerage focused exclusively on the placement of management liability & professional liability insurance risks. The Founders Professional practice leaders and their respective teams have deep expertise and market access in the areas of Architects & Engineers, Law Firms, Healthcare/Life Sciences/Social Services, Management Liability, and Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance. Founders Professional represents a majority of the admitted and surplus lines insurance carriers that focus on professional liability insurance in the United States, additionally representing many exclusive or semi-exclusive programs.

For additional information, contact Aaron Lipson at 312.848.6970 or aaron.lipson(at)founderspro(dot)com.