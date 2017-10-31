The Elfiq EDGE Series By reorganizing our SD-WAN offer into ATLAS, we are making it easier than ever for small and medium businesses to access enterprise-grade WAN technology.

Elfiq Networks, SD-WAN pioneer and leader in business continuity and bandwidth optimization solutions, has announced that it was launching ATLAS, a full encompassing SD-WAN solution regrouping the company’s key features for maximizing the experience at the edge. ATLAS will feature new edge platforms and a redesigned pricing structure, and will remain interoperable with current LBX Series through Elfiq Central.

“By reorganizing our SD-WAN offer into ATLAS, we are making it easier than ever for small and medium businesses to access enterprise-grade WAN technology,” said Robert Vincent, CEO at Elfiq Networks. “Our zero-touch provisioning approach, paired with Layer-2 integration, is the simplest and fastest way to make the move to SD-WAN.”

ATLAS allows organizations to finally move away from overbearing connectivity contracts and capitalize on carrier diversity, gaining resilience and performance while reducing the cost of bandwidth. By leveraging Elfiq Central’s zero-touch provisioning capabilities, end-users can monitor and maintain a powerful SD-WAN without having to break the bank.

To strengthen its portfolio at the edge, Elfiq Networks has also announced the upcoming launch of a new Elfiq EDGE Series as part of the ATLAS suite, complementing the company’s market-proven LBX suite. The new devices will offer multiple feature packages, with a focus on user experience at the branch, quality of experience, and VPN acceleration.

“The EDGE Series will offer a new level of connectivity at the branch,” said Fred Parent, CTO at Elfiq Networks. “With an onboard cellular modem and two SFP ports, our new device provides the ultimate redundancy and failover solution to ensure business continuity at the edge, at a fraction of other manufacturers’ price.”

Elfiq Networks is currently expanding its SD-WAN offering and developing new technology partnerships around the world to provide clients with a robust and scalable model to modernize their network infrastructure.

About Elfiq Networks

Elfiq Networks enhances network performance and business continuity through innovative link balancing and bandwidth management technologies, delivering state-of-the art SD-WAN solutions to clients around the world. With ATLAS, end-users benefit from centralized management, zero-touch provisioning, increased visibility, simpler configurations and greater savings. For more information, visit http://www.elfiq.com/products/atlas/.