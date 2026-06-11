A Quilter's Garden to Feature BERNINA Machines at "A Quilter's Destination" in Vermont

Attendees can explore machine exhibits, hands-on demonstrations, and classroom experiences during the three-day event
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Quilter's Garden, an authorized BERNINA Dealer, will participate in "A Quilter's Destination" from June 18–20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily at the DoubleTree by Hilton Expo Center in South Burlington. The event marks the return of a major quilt show experience to Vermont following a multi-year pause since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the three-day event, A Quilter's Garden will showcase a variety of BERNINA domestic and longarm quilting machines at its booth, giving attendees the opportunity to explore machine features, ask questions, and experience hands-on demonstrations.
In addition to the exhibit booth, A Quilter's Garden will furnish a classroom of BERNINA sewing machines for educational sessions and demonstrations taking place during the event, helping support a collaborative and interactive experience for attendees.
"We're excited to help bring a quilt show experience back to Vermont and connect with the quilting community again in person. Events like this give attendees the opportunity to explore new machines, learn new techniques, and be inspired by the creativity and connection that quilting brings," said Deidre Lamberton, owner of A Quilter's Garden.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.aquiltersdestination.com.
A Quilter's Garden is located at 342 River St. in Montpelier, Vermont.
ABOUT BERNINA
BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.
Media Contact
Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, LLC, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications, LLC
SOURCE BERNINA
Share this article