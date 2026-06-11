A Quilter's Garden to Feature BERNINA Machines at "A Quilter's Destination" in Vermont

"Events like this give attendees the opportunity to explore new machines, learn new techniques, and be inspired by the creativity and connection that quilting brings," said Deidre Lamberton, owner of A Quilter's Garden. Post this

In addition to the exhibit booth, A Quilter's Garden will furnish a classroom of BERNINA sewing machines for educational sessions and demonstrations taking place during the event, helping support a collaborative and interactive experience for attendees.

"We're excited to help bring a quilt show experience back to Vermont and connect with the quilting community again in person. Events like this give attendees the opportunity to explore new machines, learn new techniques, and be inspired by the creativity and connection that quilting brings," said Deidre Lamberton, owner of A Quilter's Garden.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit www.aquiltersdestination.com.

A Quilter's Garden is located at 342 River St. in Montpelier, Vermont.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, LLC, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications, LLC

SOURCE BERNINA