Acclaimed Author Martha Bátiz to Launch Her Debut Novel "A Daughter's Place" at The Writers Room in NYC, September 17

"This book is about the women who lived in the shadows of history," says Bátiz. "They had no voice then - so I gave them one now."

"A remarkable achievement... richly drawn and emotionally powerful." - Literary Review of Canada

"A scholarly debut, convincingly set and vibrantly told." - Historical Novel Society

About the Author

Martha Bátiz is an award-winning writer, translator, and professor of creative writing and Spanish literature. She is the author of five books, including the acclaimed short story collections No Stars in the Sky and Plaza Requiem (winner of an International Latino Book Award), and the novella Boca de lobo / Damiana's Reprieve (winner of the Casa de Teatro Prize).

Born and raised in Mexico City, Bátiz now lives in Toronto, where she teaches at York University and the University of Toronto. She founded U of T's Creative Writing in Spanish program and has received the university's Career Impact Award and Excellence in Teaching Award. In 2014, she was named one of the Top Ten Most Successful Mexicans in Canada by Latinos Magazine and one of the Top Ten Most Influential Hispanic Canadians by the Hispanic Canadian Congress in 2015.

A Daughter's Place is her first novel.

Launch Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2025

Event: Reading, Q&A, and book signing with Martha Bátiz

Admission: Free and open to the public

Location:

The Writers Room

740 Broadway, Suite 702, near the corner of Astor Place

New York, NY 10003

Event Hours

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Reading Begins: 6:30 PM

Reception & Signing to follow

A Daughter's Place is available in hardcover and e-book from House of Anansi Press, independent booksellers, and major online retailers.

About The Writers Room

Founded in 1978, The Writers Room is New York City's oldest and most established urban writers' colony, offering dedicated, quiet workspace for novelists, journalists, playwrights, poets, and screenwriters.

For interviews, review copies, or high-res images, please contact:

[email protected]

Further Reading and Background Links

Media Contact

