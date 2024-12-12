Achieve legendary performance with the AGON PRO AG326UD 32" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor!

The AGON Pro AG326UD is more than a monitor—it's a gateway to legendary performance. Post this

4K UHD with TrueBlack HDR400

The AG326UD features a stunning 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, delivering four times the detail of Full HD for brilliantly sharp images with exceptional clarity. Certified with VESA HDR TrueBlack HDR400, it enhances dynamic range with deep contrasts and vivid brightness, ensuring vibrant, true-to-life colors. Perfect for gaming in shadowy environments or editing high-resolution content, the AG326UD combines breathtaking detail with unparalleled color fidelity to bring every scene to life.

165Hz Refresh Rate

A 165Hz refresh rate, well over twice the industry standard of 60Hz, makes games run smooth as silk, while the lightning-fast 0.03ms GtG response time ensures ultra-precise motion clarity. Realize the full potential of your graphics card, with no screen tearing or motion blur to hold you back. Feel your reflexes sync seamlessly with the action, delivering an unmatched gaming experience.

NVidia G-Sync

NVidia G-Sync aligns your monitor's vertical refresh rate with the frame rate delivered by your GPU, making your gameplay and casual gaming experience even more fluid by eliminating stuttering, tearing and judder. This feature is also useful when enjoying videos and other visual media, for a smoother entertainment.

Future-Proof Connectivity with HDMI 2.1

Equipped with HDMI 2.1, the AG326UD unlocks the full potential of next-generation consoles, supporting higher refresh rates and resolutions. Whether gaming or enjoying high-definition media, this advanced technology delivers a superior entertainment experience.

Ergonomic and Versatile Design

Co-designed with eSports professionals, the AG326UD features an innovative stand that maximizes desk space and provides cable management to keep your setup tidy. The compact base even allows peripherals like keyboards to be placed over it. Additionally, a built-in USB hub ensures easy access to essential connectivity, streamlining your workspace.

The AGON Pro AG326UD is more than a monitor—it's a gateway to legendary performance. Whether you're dominating in eSports or producing stunning creative content, its industry-leading features and ergonomic design provide the ultimate edge.

AOC Raises the Bar with its Re-Spawned Warranty

AGON by AOC sets the bar for gaming monitor coverage with its Re-Spawned Warranty. AGON and AGON Pro models are covered by an industry-leading 4-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor). AOC Gaming (G Series) models are covered by a 3-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 3-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor).

Availability

The AGON Pro AG326UD is available now at Micro Center for $799.99.

https://www.microcenter.com/product/688661/aoc-ag326ud-315-4k-uhd-(3840-x-2160)-165hz-gaming-monitor

For more information, please refer to AOC's official website and follow AOC on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped into three categories: AOC Gaming for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

