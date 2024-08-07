ADLINK Unveils the New SBC35 Series: 3.5" Single Board Computers Tailored for Compact Efficiency

"The SBC35 series provides a whole new set of options for space-constrained applications that need to squeeze performance into very limited spaces." Post this

ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing and a renowned supplier of industrial PCs and motherboards, is proud to announce the launch of the new SBC35 Series of 3.5" Single Board Computers (SBC). This innovative series introduces a range of motherboards specifically engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces. The SBC35 Series features two models: the high-performance SBC35-RPL, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the energy-optimized SBC35-ALN, equipped with the Intel N97 processor. Additionally, the series boasts an expansive range of I/O modules and SBC-FM Adaptive Function Modules (AFM) that significantly enhance system capabilities. These advancements make the SBC35 Series exceptionally suitable for a wide array of applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, and self-service kiosks.

The SBC35 series showcases two compact models in a 146x102mm 3.5" SBC form factor, each designed to maximize space and functionality in demanding settings. While the high-performance SBC35-RPL supports up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and four independent displays, the efficiency-optimized SBC35-ALN accommodates up to 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM and three independent displays. Both units are equipped with an extensive array of connectivity options, including four USB ports and versatile M.2 slots (2280 M Key, 2230 E Key, 3042 B Key), supplemented by dual RS-232/422/485, and additional dual RS-232 ports, audio, and digital I/O capabilities. Optional TPM 2.0 further enhances security, making these models highly adaptable for a broad range of industrial applications. Their comprehensive I/O and expansion options ensure that they can be customized to meet specific project requirements, providing exceptional versatility and scalability.

"The SBC35 series provides a whole new set of options for space-constrained applications that need to squeeze performance into very limited spaces," said Julie Huang, ADLINK's Product Manager of Edge Computing Platforms BU at ADLINK. "Working with a very small motherboard typically constrains options, so right out the gate we included many of the most commonly used connectors in the core design, such as multiple USB, COM, M.2, audio, and digital I/O. And although those cover most bases, the industrial field has so many different custom requirements that we designed the SBC35 with the SBC-FM, a function module expansion system that enables customized functions to be integrated onto a function board that connects via cable to the mainboard. With such flexibility, the options are almost limitless."

The SBC35 series from ADLINK enhances system capabilities with the SBC-FM Adaptive Function Modules, which offer flexible I/O expansion and customer-driven customization. These modules are specifically designed for the SBC35 series and include reserved connectors such as PCIe, USB, and LPC/eSPI, enabling precise customization and broad functionality for diverse applications. They integrate seamlessly with the mainboard, either vertically or in parallel, through an FPC cable. This not only ensures a streamlined design but also provides high thermal resilience under extreme conditions. To further empower our customers, ADLINK provides a comprehensive design guide that enables clients to create their own function modules tailored to specific application needs. This adaptability makes the SBC35 series ideal for a wide range of industries, including automation, transportation, medical, and smart city sectors, equipping them with the tools needed for expansive customization and enhanced system performance.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX:6166) leads edge computing, the catalyst for a world powered by artificial intelligence. ADLINK manufactures edge hardware and develops edge software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing – from powering medical PCs in the intensive care unit to building the world's first high-speed autonomous race car – more than 1600 customers around the world trust ADLINK for mission-critical success. ADLINK holds top-tier edge partnerships with Intel, NVIDIA, AWS, and SAS, and also participates on the Intel Board of Advisors, ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and Autoware Foundation Board. ADLINK contributes to open source, robotics, autonomous, IoT and 5G standards initiatives across 24+ consortiums, driving innovation in manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, defense, transportation and infotainment. For over 28 years, with 1800+ ADLINKers and 200+ partners, ADLINK enables the technologies of today and tomorrow, advancing technology and society around the world. Follow ADLINK Technology on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or visit http://www.adlinktech.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

PR Manager, ADLINK Technology, 408-360-0200, [email protected], www.adlinktech.com

SOURCE ADLINK Technology