AGS to Host Panel, "It's Not About Skills," at SIA's CWS Summit Europe

The panel, moderated by AGS Managed Services Vice President of International Markets Simon Bradberry, will explore why, when optimising a cost-effective workforce, it is not just about the skills – it's about the work. Bradberry will be joined by industry practitioners Jonathan Evans, Human Resources Director for Ambition 2030: Axial at AstraZeneca; Cat Halliwell, Executive Director – Service Excellence for EMEA at AGS Managed Services; and Victoria Murphy, Global Head of TA Operations at JLL.

"CWS Summit Europe is one of the premier events in the contingent workforce industry, and I am thrilled to engage in this dialogue with an audience of industry leaders, practitioners and partners," said Bradberry. "Despite an unprecedented pace of change and uncertainties in the market, today's workforce leaders still have to get work done. And whilst a focus on skills isn't wrong, we believe that in a rush to solve productivity challenges, the industry has over-prioritised skills, inadvertently narrowing the focus and overlooking other critical elements for successful work execution such as role deconstruction and harmonising multiple channels to work. I'm excited to talk with this experienced panel and hear how they're evolving their workforce strategies in enterprising ways."

Allegis Global Solutions is proud to be a platinum sponsor of CWS Summit, one of the premier industry conferences and a destination for multiple Fortune 2000 companies around the world. In addition to the speaking panel, AGS will host a roundtable discussion on AI-enabled sourcing and an exhibit at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, 20-21 May.

