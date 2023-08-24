AHN Named among "America's Best Employers" by Forbes Magazine for 5th Consecutive Year

"We are incredibly honored to be consistently recognized among America's and Pennsylvania's best employers, by one of the country's most respected business journals," said James Benedict, AHN's president. Tweet this

To create the list, Forbes and its market research partner, Statista, surveyed tens of thousands of Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, and company image. This year's survey also asked workers whether they would recommend their employer to friends and family members.

After the survey is completed, the full list is divided into 51 rankings, one for each of the 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. The list was published this week.

"We are incredibly honored to be consistently recognized among America's and Pennsylvania's best employers, by one of the country's most respected business journals," said James Benedict, AHN's president. "AHN has worked hard over the last several years to build a culture of dignity, flexibility and opportunity for our caregivers, because we know they do their best work when they feel they are part of an organization that values their talents and supports their career development."

Over the last few years, AHN has taken significant steps to promote clinician wellness and enhance the employee environment and work-life experience overall, particularly for front-line and bedside-nursing staff. In 2022, for example, AHN announced the launch of a new mobile internal staffing model that provides flexible staffing options for nurses, surgical technologists, and other team members.

In 2023, AHN announced the formation of a new digital nurse program that will allow nurses to virtually discharge and admit patients while working from home.

AHN, part of Highmark Health, is one of Pennsylvania's largest employers, with 22,000 team members.

Also making the "America's Best Employers by State" list in 2023 was United Concordia Dental, a dental insurer owned by Highmark Health, and Highmark's Buffalo-based division, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Northeastern New York. Two Highmark strategic partners, Penn State Health and Christiana Care, appeared on the list as well.

Earlier this year, Highmark Health was named to the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers" for the second consecutive year, in the "large employers" category.

Forbes magazine has been published since 1917 and is well known for its business and finance coverage as well as its popular lists and rankings.

