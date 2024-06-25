"All is Fine in '89" Poised to Capture the Spirit of a Generation

"As a storyteller, I've always been fascinated by moments in history that define generations," states Matthew, writer and director of the film. "This film captures a time when America was on the brink of change and we wanted to explore how that impacted the lives of our characters at Romano High." Post this

"As a storyteller, I've always been fascinated by moments in history that define generations," states Matthew, writer and director of the film. "This film captures a time when America was on the brink of change and we wanted to explore how that impacted the lives of our characters at Romano High."

Paying homage to John Hughes classics like "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles," as well as such timeless favorites as "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Dazed and Confused," "All is Fine in '89" tells the story of a group of students leaving the safety of their high school hallways to face the uncertainties of the real world, paralleling the transition from the colorful, patriotic Reagan era to the Bush-led, post-Cold War 1990s.

"Bringing 'All is Fine in '89' to life has been an incredibly rewarding journey," notes Adam, who co-produced the film and plays one of the leads. "It's more than just a film about a specific year—it's about the universal experience of navigating adolescence amid societal shifts. I'm proud to have been a part of this project that resonates so deeply with our shared nostalgia and growth."

The upcoming release of "All is Fine in '89" coincides perfectly with the current buzz surrounding the documentary "Brats" (Hulu), which explores the iconic Brat Pack era. With names like Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Antony Michael Hall, and Rob Lowe once again in the spotlight, evoking nostalgia for the 1980s, this cultural moment offers a poignant reflection on the era's cinematic spirit.

"All is Fine in '89" boasts a cast of fresh new faces reminiscent of the iconic Brat Pack, each bringing their own unique flair to the screen. The ensemble includes Adam Lupis ("The Dessert" on Crave), Shelby Handley ("Cheat" with Rodrigo Massa), Dani Romero ("Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life"), Tom Keat ("Fear Street: Prom Queen" on Netflix), Damien Gulde, and Dylan Hawco ("Crocus" directed by Massimo Meo).

The official trailer for "All is Fine in '89" can be viewed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj_Ho_OckZs.

For more information, please visit the film's IMDb page at:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30096544/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm.

ABOUT MATTHEW LUPIS

Matthew Lupis, born in 1989 in the suburbs of Toronto, Canada, has had a passion for storytelling since childhood. A graduate of York University, Matthew is now a writer and director, recognized for his work on the upcoming film "All is Fine in '89." Inspired by filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, John Hughes, and Bong Joon-ho, Matthew aims to evoke strong emotions in his audience through his filmmaking.

ABOUT ADAM LUPIS

Adam Lupis is a Canadian actor and producer who grew up in the suburbs of Toronto, Ontario. From an early age, Adam had a passion for acting, which he pursued through studies at Armstrong Acting Studios and Second City Toronto. Among his various projects, he co-produced and starred in the film "All is Fine in '89." Additionally, Adam hosts a popular YouTube talk show, "The Up & Adam Show," where he's interviewed such guests as Danny Trejo, Luis Guzmán, Joe Mantegna, Sean Gunn, Michael Madsen, Patrick Fabian, Martin Kove, and Chris Kattan—to name a few.

