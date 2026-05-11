ARH Real Estate Group LLC Introduces "Executor's Roadmap" for Probate Property Sales in Beverly Hills

A Strategic Guide Designed to Help Executors Navigate Complex Estate Real Estate Transactions

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Real Estate Group LLC, a Beverly Hills-based real estate advisory firm specializing in probate and trust sales, has announced the release of its proprietary "Executor's Roadmap," a structured framework designed to guide executors through the complex process of handling estate real estate.

As probate filings continue across Los Angeles County, executors are increasingly faced with the responsibility of managing high-value real estate assets—often without prior experience in court-supervised transactions.

"Executors are not just managing property—they are managing legal responsibility," said Alejandro Hernandez, Lawyer and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist at ARH Real Estate Group LLC. "The Executor's Roadmap was created to bring clarity, structure, and protection to a process that is often overwhelming."

The roadmap outlines the critical phases of a probate real estate transaction, including:

Initial property assessment and valuation strategy

Coordination with probate attorneys and court requirements

Preparing the property for market while maintaining compliance

Strategic pricing aligned with fiduciary duty

Navigating offers, court confirmation (if required), and closing

Unlike traditional real estate guides, the Executor's Roadmap is built around a fiduciary-first model, emphasizing risk management, compliance, and value preservation for the estate and its beneficiaries.

"Most real estate guidance focuses on selling homes," Hernandez added. "This is different. This is about protecting an estate, minimizing liability, and ensuring that every decision aligns with the executor's legal obligations."

The release of the Executor's Roadmap follows ARH Real Estate Group's continued expansion in Beverly Hills and the greater Los Angeles market, where the firm has positioned itself as a specialized advisor in probate and trust-related real estate.

Industry professionals—including estate attorneys, fiduciaries, and financial advisors—are increasingly seeking structured solutions to support clients through estate property transitions. The roadmap is designed to serve as both an educational resource and a practical tool for those involved in probate administration.

ARH Real Estate Group LLC encourages executors, attorneys, and families navigating probate to access the roadmap and seek specialized guidance when dealing with estate real estate assets.

"Probate real estate is not a standard transaction—it requires strategy, precision, and accountability," Hernandez said.

"This roadmap is about bringing that standard to every estate we represent."

For more information or to request a copy of the Executor's Roadmap, visit www.arhrealestategroup.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D.

ARH Real Estate Group LLC

Beverly Hills, California

[email protected]

Note:

Alejandro Hernandez is a law-trained professional and real estate broker. He is not currently practicing law or acting as an attorney in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this post or associated materials should be construed as legal advice. All real estate advisory services are provided in his capacity as a licensed real estate professional. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Readers and clients should consult with their own licensed legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any decisions.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Real Estate Group LLC, 1 3105986462, [email protected], www.arhadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Group LLC