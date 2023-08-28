Author Robert Wolf Wins 2023 Living Now Book Award for "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom"

Author Robert Wolf of "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" published by Amsterdam Publishers has won a 2023 Living Now Book Award. It is based on Robert's story of his family's history that follows his Jewish parents and grandparents first living under the Nazis, and then under the communist regime in Hungary. The book explores the depths of Robert's family, shares their experiences, and his father Ervin Wolf's quest for freedom. The award-winning book has also won a 2023 National Indie Excellence Award and a 2023 Nautilus Book Award.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert Wolf of "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" published by Amsterdam Publishers has won a 2023 Living Now Book Award. It is based on Robert's story of his family's history that follows his Jewish parents and grandparents first living under the Nazis, and then under the communist regime in Hungary. The book explores the depths of Robert's family, shares their experiences, and his father Ervin Wolf's quest for freedom. The award-winning book has also won a 2023 National Indie Excellence Award and a 2023 Nautilus Book Award.

The Living Now Book Awards are designed to bring increased recognition to the year's very best lifestyle books and their creators. The Living Now Book Awards medalists are an exceptionally impressive list of inspiring books, a testament to the dedication of authors and publishers today.

In 1944, almost half a million Jewish Hungarians are deported to Auschwitz. Among the few surviving Hungarian Jews from this era were young men who, like Ervin Wolf, were conscripted into the brutal Forced Labor Service where they were cut off from the outside world and ordered to endure inhumane brutalities and servitude. Once freed, a new oppression took hold as communist rule under Stalin turned friends to foes, enveloped the nation in fear and suspicion, and tested everyone's character and strength.

This is the true story of Ervin Wolf and his family as the fascist tide of Eastern Europe takes hold of Hungary. From the Wolfs' comfortable upper-class life to imprisonment, daring escapes, tragic deaths, cloak-and-dagger adventures, and Ervin's final escape to freedom in the dead of night, "Not a Real Enemy" is a page-turning tale of suspense, tragedy, comedy, and ultimately, triumph. "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" is available at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. and at retailers and online including at Barnes & Noble, Walmart and at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Not-Real-Enemy-Hungarian-Holocaust-ebook/dp/B0B9C7JYQ5

About Robert Wolf

Robert Wolf, M.D., grew up as the only child of Ervin and Judit Wolf. Their stories of their escape from communist Hungary, and his father's tragic history of escaping the Nazis twice but having his own parents deported to Auschwitz, inspired Robert to document his parents' tales and share those stories with Jewish groups and others throughout the United States. In "Not a Real Enemy," Robert shares his family saga-and the forgotten history of the nearly half million Hungarian Jews who were deported and killed during the Holocaust-through an epic and inspiring tale of daring escapes, terrifying oppression, tragedy, and triumph.

Author Robert Wolf of "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" is featured in national media and TV including ABC TV, CBS TV, FOX TV, NBC TV, and more. For more information on author Robert Wolf and on "Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man's Fight for Freedom" visit: https://robertjwolfmd.com and follow @robertjwolfmd on social media.

For media interviews with author Robert Wolf, contact Tamara York of Tamara York Public Relations via email at [email protected].

Media Contact

Tamara York, Tamara York Public Relations, 631-488-8776, Tamara@tamarayorkpr.com

SOURCE Living Now Book Awards