Benchmark at Rye Executive Director Receives Annual "President's Award"

Barash was hailed for frequently going above and beyond for residents, their families and associates, which has resulted in increased satisfaction across the community. By taking the time to truly listen to everyone so he can understand their needs and develop a plan toward meeting them, he's made a positive and lasting impact on both communities.

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 65 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

From carefully created living environments to providing unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day, Benchmark at Rye's assisted living with memory care community is committed to meeting each resident's needs.

The staff is focused on cultivating a sense of belonging and purpose and providing varying levels of support that strengthen bonds between those living with dementia, their families and each other.

The community's many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that benefit those with memory impairment. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as on-site physical therapy, a beauty salon, light-filled sunrooms and raised garden beds, provide familiarity and promote wellness.

In addition to offering long-term residency, Benchmark at Rye is also a short-term respite care provider for individuals suffering from memory issues, thus giving their caregivers a temporary break from care as well as a chance to trial community living for loved ones.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

