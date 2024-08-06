"boberdoo.com's New Dynamic Consent Solution Helps Clients Meet The FCC One-to-One Consent Requirement

"We now have a Forms Builder tool that enables our clients to build dynamic-consent forms that are customizable to your use case and have solutions for no, one, or many matches that they can choose from," said boberdoo founder Brad Seiler. Post this

The FCC rules include new requirements, such as businesses needing one-to-one consent from the person they are calling, and it must be topically and logically related. Also, any leads generated before the deadline must have one-to-one consent to be contacted after the deadline. The challenges lead generation companies face vary depending on needs, and boberdoo has a solution to meet even the more unique business models.

"We now have a Forms Builder tool that enables our clients to build dynamic-consent forms that are customizable to your use case and have solutions for no, one, or many matches that they can choose from," said boberdoo founder Brad Seiler

"We also have advanced API tools built that developers can use to quickly convert their lead gen operations to the Dynamic Consent "One-to-One" rules."

boberdoo.com is a privately owned LLC. Founded in 2001. The company's lead management platform always looks to innovate and push what their clients can do to scale in the way that's best for them within the bounds of the industry.

Media Contact

Scott Hettman, boberdoo.com LLC, 1 8007765646, [email protected], https://www.boberdoo.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE boberdoo.com LLC