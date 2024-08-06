"boberdoo.com's New Dynamic Consent Solution Helps Clients Meet The FCC One-to-One Consent Requirement

boberdoo.com has launched its "Dynamic Consent" solution to help clients comply with the upcoming FCC One-to-One consent requirements, set to take effect in January 2025. This solution enables businesses to secure one-to-one consent for calls, ensuring leads are compliant with new rules. Scott Hettman, VP of Operations, emphasizes the benefits of early adoption to avoid future compliance issues. The solution includes a customizable Forms Builder tool and advanced API tools to facilitate seamless transitions for various lead generation models. Founded in 2001, boberdoo.com continues to innovate within the lead management industry.
CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, boberdoo.com unveiled its "Dynamic Consent" solution, which clients can use to fulfill the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) One-to-One consent requirements. The new rules are expected to go into effect in January 2025, but boberdoo's solution is available now.
"Our clients are already working to transition their lead generation operations to comply with the new rules," said Scott Hettman, VP of Operations at boberdoo.com. "Transitioning ahead of the deadline allows our users to stay ahead in the industry and avoid headaches with pre-deadline leads after the rules are in effect," Hettman said.
The FCC rules include new requirements, such as businesses needing one-to-one consent from the person they are calling, and it must be topically and logically related. Also, any leads generated before the deadline must have one-to-one consent to be contacted after the deadline. The challenges lead generation companies face vary depending on needs, and boberdoo has a solution to meet even the more unique business models.
"We now have a Forms Builder tool that enables our clients to build dynamic-consent forms that are customizable to your use case and have solutions for no, one, or many matches that they can choose from," said boberdoo founder Brad Seiler
"We also have advanced API tools built that developers can use to quickly convert their lead gen operations to the Dynamic Consent "One-to-One" rules."
boberdoo.com is a privately owned LLC. Founded in 2001. The company's lead management platform always looks to innovate and push what their clients can do to scale in the way that's best for them within the bounds of the industry.
Media Contact
Scott Hettman, boberdoo.com LLC, 1 8007765646, [email protected], https://www.boberdoo.com/
SOURCE boberdoo.com LLC
Share this article