Cashmere Hair CEO Rachel Koren Featured on iHeart Radio's "CEO's You Should Know"

Rachel Koren, CEO of Cashmere Hair, was featured on iHeart Radio's "CEO's You Should Know," discussing the brand's journey, commitment to quality hair extensions, and exceptional customer service. She highlighted the ease of use of their 100% Remy human hair clip-ins and the company's interest in supporting local causes. The interview is airing across various iHeart Radio stations, showcasing Cashmere Hair's impact on the beauty industry and community involvement.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rachel Koren, Cashmere Hair's dynamic CEO and co-founder is again making waves as a featured guest on iHeart Radio's "CEO's You Should Know." Koren's journey began with a memorable appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank," where she and her partner Melissa pitched their innovative line of clip-in hair extensions just five months after launching their business. Although they did not secure a deal, the exposure from the show propelled Cashmere Hair into the spotlight, allowing them to establish themselves as a leading brand in the hair extension industry.

During her recent interview, Rachel emphasized Cashmere Hair's commitment to offering premium-quality extensions by stating, "We are mainly known for our high-quality, luxury clip-in hair extensions. Our hair is 100% Remy human hair, ensuring that the extensions look and feel natural." For those unfamiliar with clip-in extensions, Rachel reassures that they are incredibly easy to use, making them perfect for at-home styling. "You can do it yourself," she notes, highlighting the brand's mission to empower women to feel confident with beautiful, voluminous hair.

Beyond the products, customer service is a major component and value upheld at Cashmere Hair. Rachel proudly shared, "We really pride ourselves on our customer service. Whether you email, text, or call, we're always happy to help." This personalized approach ensures that each customer feels supported throughout their hair extension journey.

Koren also discussed the company's dedication to supporting local causes and encouraged organizations to reach out and collaborate with them. Cashmere Hair is passionate about giving back and actively seeks opportunities to partner with organizations that align with their values.

With over a decade of experience in the beauty industry, Rachel Koren continues to inspire through her innovative approach and commitment to excellence.

Tune in to hear Rachel's full interview and learn more about Cashmere Hair's journey on iHeart Radio's "CEO's You Should Know" on the following stations:

About Cashmere Hair

Founded in 2013, Cashmere Hair offers luxury clip-in hair extensions made from 100% Remy human hair, designed to blend seamlessly with natural hair. The company is committed to empowering individuals by providing premium, easy-to-use extensions that allow people to feel confident and beautiful. For more information about Cashmere Hair, visit cashmerehair.com.

