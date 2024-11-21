Cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants" to Perform Holiday Classic "It's a Wonderful Life" - A Night Benefiting Special Needs Families

"This film meant so much to my father and me, and I feel that each time we take part in 'It's a Wonderful Life,' we honor his spirit." - Matthew Asner, Founder and CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center Post this

Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Founder and Executive Director of The Ed Asner Family Center, said, "Your support of this incredible event enables The Ed Asner Family Center to carry on with our groundbreaking programming, including transformative initiatives like The Academy and The Dating Spectrum. These programs open doors, build connections, and empower individuals and families to thrive. It's through the dedication and generosity of supporters like you that we're able to create meaningful opportunities for growth, understanding, and inclusion. Together, we're making a lasting difference, and we truly couldn't achieve this without your commitment and support."

Take part in the festivities by streaming at home with loved ones or attending in person on December 14th at the Garry Marshall Theatre. Streaming will be available through TrillerTV for $19.99. Limited in-person tickets are available.

Stream this twist on a heartwarming holiday classic on December 14!

THE 4TH ANNUAL PRESENTATION OF "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE" EVENT INFORMATION

DATE: December 14, 2024

TIME: 5 PM PT

OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/events/

STREAMING PRICE: $19.99

STREAMING LINK: Streaming is available exclusively on TrillerTV.

IN-PERSON TICKET INFO: In-person tickets are limited and start at $500. More information is available here.

WHERE: Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505

Official Website: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators, and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC.org.

ABOUT TRILLERTV:

TrillerTV is a premium Digital Streaming platform for live sports and entertainment, with more than 7 million registered users globally. Through cutting-edge technology, premium content, and cross-platform support, TrillerTV empowers its audience to enjoy and engage with live sports and entertainment on any device - any time, any place, anywhere.

TrillerTV offers consumers exclusive subscription offerings such as AEW Plus in select markets, and TrillerTV+, the best value in streaming sports worldwide. Our TrillerTV+ product is the home of the most robust global independent wrestling promotions around, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a weekly live slate of combat sports, and live and exclusive Global Soccer (Football) content in select markets. TrillerTV also broadcasts major pay-per-view events across all sports.

Consumers can access TrillerTV via iOS and Android mobile apps, TV apps for Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on over 7,000 models of Smart TVs and streaming devices. TrillerTV also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE by Triller 24/7.

Visit TrillerTV online at www.TrillerTV.com. TrillerTV is owned by Triller Group Inc.

Thank you to our sponsors: Paramount Pictures, Dolby, Bristol Circle Entertainment, and the Trebek Family Foundation.

