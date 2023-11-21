Chicago Faucets Presents Durable & Sleek 13" High Arc Modern Faucets for Kitchens

Chicago Faucets unveils the 436 High Arc Series Faucets, durable 13.1" gooseneck manual faucets for high use in kitchen sinks with limited height. The beautifully sculpted 436 Series faucets come in three timeless finishes: polished chrome, brushed nickel, and matte black to match any décor in residential or commercial kitchens, lounges, cafeterias, and hospitality settings.
DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 436 High Arc Series of contemporary faucets delivers commercial durability, fast installation and easy use. These architectural faucets are a great new option for high-traffic commercial applications like teacher's lounges, office break rooms, physician offices, and even busy home kitchens. Washing dishes and filling water bottles are easily accomplished as the 436 Series gooseneck spout swings 360° in either direction along with an adjustable user handle for on/off and hot/cold settings.
According to Greg Hunt, Chicago Faucets Product Manager, "Architects and engineers requested we design a shorter yet durable high arc faucet. Now they can specify the 436 Series and provide owners with a faucet that has extra strength with all metal construction, including heavy-duty, SUS 304 stainless steel spout and body. The 436 Series is ideal for frequent use areas such as teacher's lounges, hotel kitchenettes, doctor offices, and employee lunchrooms. Facility managers and contractors will find these faucets easy to install and low maintenance."
The 436 Series of high arc faucets fit nicely in areas with height restrictions like cabinets, plumbing, vents or beams above. Users will appreciate that the stainless-steel faucet includes a hygienic laminar flow outlet with low splash and owners will love that it is very sturdy and operates at a sustainable 1.5 GPM. It is driven by Chicago Faucets ceramic cartridge with water volume control and hot water limit stop for reliable operation.
The 436 Series is the second series of Architectural High Arc faucets for Chicago Faucets and is four inches shorter than the original high arc faucets. The first series is the 434 Series with a 17" high arc and hand spray. 434 Series with a 17" high arc and hand spray.
Both series are Certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 also certified NSF/ANSI/CAN 61, Section 9 and comply with ADA requirements as specified in the Americans with Disabilities Act. To purchase both series, reach out to your local Chicago Faucets plumbing showroom. For questions or further information, the Chicago Faucets customer service team is available to assist by telephone at 1-847-803-5000 or email at [email protected].
