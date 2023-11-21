Chicago Faucets Presents Durable & Sleek 13" High Arc Modern Faucets for Kitchens

Chicago Faucets high arc faucets are ideal for high-traffic applications like teacher's lounges and office break rooms or cafeterias, and they endure high use in busy home kitchens. They are easy to maintain, feature the company's commercial ceramic cartridges and are backed by a 5-year warranty. Post this

The 436 Series of high arc faucets fit nicely in areas with height restrictions like cabinets, plumbing, vents or beams above. Users will appreciate that the stainless-steel faucet includes a hygienic laminar flow outlet with low splash and owners will love that it is very sturdy and operates at a sustainable 1.5 GPM. It is driven by Chicago Faucets ceramic cartridge with water volume control and hot water limit stop for reliable operation.

The 436 Series is the second series of Architectural High Arc faucets for Chicago Faucets and is four inches shorter than the original high arc faucets. The first series is the 434 Series with a 17" high arc and hand spray. 434 Series with a 17" high arc and hand spray.

Both series are Certified to NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 also certified NSF/ANSI/CAN 61, Section 9 and comply with ADA requirements as specified in the Americans with Disabilities Act. To purchase both series, reach out to your local Chicago Faucets plumbing showroom. For questions or further information, the Chicago Faucets customer service team is available to assist by telephone at 1-847-803-5000 or email at [email protected].

