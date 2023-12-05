Christys Foundation will be giving 100's of toys to children in need with the theme, Better to Give than Receive"

"Let's be the catalyst for change and demonstrate to these children that a world filled with kindness and hope is just around the corner". Christy Dawson

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christys Foundation will Host its Annual Christmas Giveaway in Support of Children in need. They will have toys, socks and pictures with Santa. "Let's be the catalyst for change and demonstrate to these children that a world filled with kindness and hope is just around the corner."— Christy Dawson

Prepare for an unforgettable Christmas event that promises to brighten the lives of children and families who need it most. Christy's Foundation is thrilled to present their Annual Christmas Giveaway, a heartwarming celebration dedicated to supporting those in need and spreading the true joy of the season.

'Tis the season to be jolly, and there's no better way to share the spirit of love, joy, and cheer than by joining them at Christy's Foundation Annual Christmas Giveaway. This event is not to be missed, and it's guaranteed to be brimming with unforgettable moments.

Christys Foundation invites everyone to come together with as they embark on a mission to make this holiday season exceptionally special for everyone in need. At Christy's Foundation, they open their hearts to all and bring a generous dose of love, fun, care, and joy right to your doorstep.

This Christmas, they urge you to be part of a real-life transformation in the lives of children. The event embodies the genuine spirit of the season, where the act of giving truly surpasses that of receiving. Attendees' presence and support will create magical moments for kids who deserve it most.

"Let's be the catalyst for change and demonstrate to these children that a world filled with kindness and hope is just around the corner. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to share this incredible day with you" Christy Dawson.

Presents Galore: A magical assortment of presents waiting to be shared with those who need them most.

Annual Giveaway: A tradition of giving back continues, and this year, it's going to be bigger and better than ever!

Socks, Toys and Pictures with Santa: Bring the whole family because they have an abundance of socks and toys to go around.

Mark your calendars for December 9, 2023, from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Location: Join them at the Glendale Galleria, located at 2144 Glendale Galleria, right at the Footbuddys store on the 2nd floor next to JC Penney and Pro Image.

As they prepare for Christy's Foundation Annual Christmas Giveaway, they extend an open invitation to those who wish to be a part of this heartwarming event. This is an opportunity to spread love, joy, and hope to children and families in need during the holiday season.

Special Guest: Landon Barker, Kingcarlx, Shanice Wilson and more

Sponsored by: footbuddys & Kenan Thompson

