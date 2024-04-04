Country Music Artist Cailen, Releases New Single "Skinny Dippin N' The Dark"

Country/R&B Artist Cailen Set to Release New Single "Skinny Dippin N' the Dark" on April 19th.

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to dive into the new era of Country Music with the upcoming release of "Skinny Dippin N' The Dark ''. Scheduled to drop on April 19th, 2024, Cailen's new single serves as the first introduction to her upcoming album, "Lone Rider".

"Skinny Dippin N' The Dark" is a light-hearted summer ballad that encapsulates the essence of warm evenings spent under the stars. This track embodies the carefree spirit of Cailen, telling stories of her lighthearted memories of her summers spent in Texas with friends and lovers. With its infectious melodies and catchy hook, the song is perfect for the lake, pool or wherever one might go skinny dippin!

But the fun doesn't stop there! Cailen has also created a line dance to accompany "Skinny Dippin N' the Dark", which people say is downright addictive. Get ready to kick up your heels and join in on the fun as this infectious dance craze spreads like wildfire across dance halls everywhere.

Fans can mark their calendars for April 19th, 2024, as "Skinny Dippin N' The Dark" hits Apple Music, Spotify, and all other streaming services.

For more information on Cailen and her upcoming releases, follow her on social media @cai13n on Instagram and @cailen22222 on TikTok.

Media Contact

Edward A. Cates III, Cates Media, 1 4046267409, [email protected]

SOURCE Cailen